Rada supports increase in state budget expenditures for 2023 by UAH 328.5 bln at 1st reading

At a meeting on Wednesday, the Verkhovna Rada adopted at the first reading bill No. 10038 on increasing state budget expenditures for 2023 by UAH 328.5 billion, of which UAH 302.6 billion is for security and defense needs.

"The Rada adopted it only at the first reading... By the second reading we will remove expenses for the BES (68% more) and insist on additional expenses for the Ministry of Defense," MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to him, 302 MPs backed this decision, one was against it, and 26 abstained.

Zhelezniak predicted that consideration of the law at the final reading will take place only in October of this year.

As reported, in the afternoon the Budget Committee of the Rada recommended this bill for adoption at the final reading.