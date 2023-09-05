Economy

11:46 05.09.2023

Pischanska submits to Rada letter of resignation as AMCU head – Stefanchuk

Olha Pischanska has submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine a letter of resignation from the post of chairman of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine, Chairman of the Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk said.

"The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine received an application from the chairman of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine Olha Pischanska about dismissal from her post. The application will be considered at the next plenary meeting," Stefanchuk said on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

Head of the Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia also said in his Telegram channel that the next day after voting for the dismissal of Pischanska, the parliament intends to appoint Pavlo Kyrylenko, current head of Donetsk Regional Military Administration, to the post of head of the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine.

In addition, he said the post of chairman of the State Property Fund of Ukraine (SPF) remains unappointed.

Tags: #amcu #pischanska

