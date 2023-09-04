Economy

23:48 04.09.2023

Finance Ministry proposes to concentrate military personal income tax in special fund for defense from 2024 - MP

1 min read

The Ministry of Finance proposes to direct 100% of the proceeds from personal income tax on military salaries to defense needs through a special fund of the state budget in 2024 Yaroslav Zhelezniak, First Deputy Head of the Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy (the Holos party) said.

“Regarding military personal income tax. My colleague Halyna Vasylchenko asked the Ministry of Finance what is planned there for 2024. The answer of the Ministry of Finance: it is planned that all 100% of personal income tax on military salaries will go to the special fund of the State Budget and go to defense needs,” the MP wrote on Telegram on Monday.

Zhelezniak suggested that these changes are planned as part of the changes to the Budget Code for the draft state budget for 2024.

Currently, personal income tax at a rate of 18% is directed mainly to local budgets.

