Economy

16:02 15.08.2023

Ukrainians receive over UAH 265 bln of social payments from state budget in Jan-July – PM

1 min read
Ukrainians receive over UAH 265 bln of social payments from state budget in Jan-July – PM

In January-July 2023, Ukrainians received more than UAH 265 billion of social payments from the state budget, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"Despite the difficulties and challenges, we are fulfilling our obligations. In the first seven months of this year, Ukrainians received more than UAH 265 billion of social payments from the state budget alone. These are pensions, payments to people in difficult life circumstances, assistance to the poor, benefits and subsidies, support families and social protection of people with disabilities," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Tuesday.

Also, according to the prime minister, residents of Kherson and Mykolaiv regions received about UAH 52 million as compensation in connection with the explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant.

Tags: #social_payments

MORE ABOUT

11:42 29.10.2013
Situation with social payments to be settled this year, Azarov says

Situation with social payments to be settled this year, Azarov says

14:07 04.02.2013
Cabinet has no debts in social payments, says Arbuzov

Cabinet has no debts in social payments, says Arbuzov

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy holds meeting on grain exports

Ukraine to need at least $42 bln in external financing in 2024 – finance minister

Inflation in Ukraine down to 11.3% in annual terms after 0.6% deflation in July – statistics

SPF denies deliveries of titanium ore by United Mining Chemical Company to aggressor country

Scope of restoration work at TPPs, CHPPs after Russian strikes less than 2% of damage – NEURC head

LATEST

NovaPost to appear in Latvia, Estonia in autumn

Lithuanian business proposes to use river transport to deliver grain from Ukraine to Klaipeda

NBU permits Ukrposhta to transfer pensions abroad

Zelenskyy holds meeting on grain exports

Wheat flour becoming cheaper in Ukraine due to high carryover balance

Russian sanctioned assets in Ukraine will be sold at auctions despite difficulties - SPF

Ferrexpo hopes for complete abolition of seizure of PGOK accounts in case of royalty underpayment for iron ore mining in 2018-2021

Ukraine to need at least $42 bln in external financing in 2024 – finance minister

Inflation in Ukraine down to 11.3% in annual terms after 0.6% deflation in July – statistics

Nova Poshta, Shop-Express, Fondy under auspices of Nazovni promoting package to promote exports

AD
AD
AD
AD