Ukrainians receive over UAH 265 bln of social payments from state budget in Jan-July – PM

In January-July 2023, Ukrainians received more than UAH 265 billion of social payments from the state budget, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"Despite the difficulties and challenges, we are fulfilling our obligations. In the first seven months of this year, Ukrainians received more than UAH 265 billion of social payments from the state budget alone. These are pensions, payments to people in difficult life circumstances, assistance to the poor, benefits and subsidies, support families and social protection of people with disabilities," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Tuesday.

Also, according to the prime minister, residents of Kherson and Mykolaiv regions received about UAH 52 million as compensation in connection with the explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant.