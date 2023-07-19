Govt invites businesses to develop four-year recovery plan by late Oct

The plan for the recovery and development of Ukraine for the next four years, supported by EU funding of EUR50 billion, is to be developed in close partnership with businesses by the end of October this year, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko said at a meeting with the European Business Association (EBA) in Kyiv on Wednesday.

"Private capital will be the basis for the recovery and development of Ukraine. Therefore, together with domestic businesses, we must develop the Ukraine Plan within the Ukraine Facility, which will allow us to receive EUR50 billion of funding from the EU for economic development over the next four years," she said.

She called on business representatives to join the working groups for the development of this document and submit their proposals for identifying priority development sectors and programs to stimulate them, which will allow the country to recover as quickly as possible.

According to Svyrydenko, among the priority sectors are defense, agriculture, energy, green metallurgy, an important emphasis is on the development of the processing industry and the manufacture of products with a high share of added value.

Deputy Minister Oleksiy Sobolev, who is coordinating this direction, said that the Ministry of Economy would make a public announcement one of these days and working groups would begin to form next week to constructively discuss which sectors and how much investment they could accept.