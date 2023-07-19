Economy

14:05 19.07.2023

Kernel, Viterra, CMA CGM Group terminals damaged after attack on ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk – Ministry of Restoration

2 min read
In the course of an attack by the Russian occupation troops aimed at the ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk on Tuesday night, the infrastructure of international and Ukrainian traders Kernel, Viterra, CMA CGM Group, as well as tanks and berths of the Odesa port, were damaged, the press service of the Ministry of Restoration said.

"Russia continues to terrorize the world even after withdrawing from the Grain Initiative. Grain terminals and port infrastructure in the ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk were attacked. The grain infrastructure of international and Ukrainian traders and carriers Kernel, Viterra, CMA CGM Group was damaged. Tanks and berths of the Odesa port were also damaged," the report said.

It is indicated that the attack was aimed at the port infrastructure, which is involved in the operation of the grain corridor.

Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov called on the world to protect the port infrastructure, as its destruction makes it impossible to supply grain to world markets and countries that need food.

"Attack on grain terminals is an act of aggression against the world. The goal of Russian terrorists is to destroy any ways of supplying grain to world markets. The terrorist state is at war not only with Ukraine, but also with the population of Africa and Asia, for whom this grain is a matter of survival. Grain and port infrastructure must be protected by the world. This is a guarantee, first of all, for global food security," Kubrakov said in the message.

