Economy

11:45 11.07.2023

Metinvest activating issues of compensation by Russia for damages in Donetsk and Luhansk regions - CEO

Metinvest activating issues of compensation by Russia for damages in Donetsk and Luhansk regions - CEO

Metinvest Mining and Metallurgical Group has begun to actively deal with the issues of damage caused by the Russian aggressor to its assets in Donetsk and Luhansk regions and compensation for losses.

As Metinvest CEO Yuriy Ryzhenkov explained in an interview with the FAQ Talks project, in 2014 it was difficult or impossible to recover damages from Russia, since Russia did not recognize that it had come to Donbas.

"It admitted that it went to Crimea, so the sister company DTEK was suing the Russian Federation because of the nationalization of its assets in Crimea, but this was impossible to do in Donbas. Because Russia's position was "they are not there," that all this - some conditional "people of Donbas. Now all the masks have been torn off, and we understand that this is purely Russia. Russia itself admits that it is it. Therefore, now we have every right to recover the damage that it has caused in Donbas, as well as what it inflicted in Mariupol or Avdiyivka and the like," the CEO said.

According to him, the group has already reorganized itself on a war footing, and will continue to increase the efficiency of work and help the state.

"As for human losses, the state should apply to international courts, as it was done. We even have the first conclusions of this court - there is an arrest warrant. If we talk about finances, the company documents all the losses it suffers from Russian aggression and submits it to the European Court of Human Rights. This is how we try to hold the Russian Federation accountable and compensate for the damage," Ryzhenkov said.

Tags: #metinvest

