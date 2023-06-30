Economy

14:42 30.06.2023

President's Office plans to develop concept for concentrating business control functions in one body in 1-2 months – Shurma

2 min read
President's Office plans to develop concept for concentrating business control functions in one body in 1-2 months – Shurma

The President's Office plans to soon develop a business control concept that provides for the concentration of control functions in one government agency instead of several, as is happening now, Deputy Head of the President's Office Rostyslav Shurma has said.

"In the coming weeks, perhaps in a month or two, we will develop a concept according to which we will try to concentrate all the functionality of interaction with business in one law enforcement agency so that three-five agencies do not go to one company," Shurma said at a press conference in Kyiv on Friday.

At the same time, he noted that the possibility of concentrating control functions at the Economic Security Bureau is being considered as a working option.

"What kind of body it will be, there is no affirmative decision, but the basic option is the Economic Security Bureau," the deputy head of the President's Office said.

At the same time, according to him, Ukraine will approach the solution of business problems related to law enforcement and regulatory authorities in a systematic way.

"The president clearly defined the systematic solution to all these problems with tax and customs: this is complete digitalization. Yes, it will take some time, months, maybe years in order to remove human interaction as much as possible, and with it the factor of corruption and all that discomfort, which business faces," Shurma noted.

In addition, as he pointed out, systematic work is needed with imperfections in the legislation so that businesses can be protected from violations, and regulatory authorities would have less reason to fix them.

Tags: #business #shurma

MORE ABOUT

09:26 30.06.2023
Zelenskyy proposes to create platform for discussing business problems

Zelenskyy proposes to create platform for discussing business problems

18:39 29.06.2023
Zelenskyy meets with business reps

Zelenskyy meets with business reps

17:09 09.05.2023
Ukrainian business adapts to war, 68% of companies operate in full – Hetmantsev

Ukrainian business adapts to war, 68% of companies operate in full – Hetmantsev

16:12 08.05.2023
Almost 209,000 new sole proprietors, 32,000 Ukrainian companies start work during war

Almost 209,000 new sole proprietors, 32,000 Ukrainian companies start work during war

16:53 04.05.2023
Klitschko calls on European mayors to help to involve businesses in Kyiv restoration projects

Klitschko calls on European mayors to help to involve businesses in Kyiv restoration projects

15:56 23.03.2023
Before victory, Ukraine must work out model of most attractive tax reform for business - Yermak

Before victory, Ukraine must work out model of most attractive tax reform for business - Yermak

11:22 23.03.2023
Shurma announces project finance concept created with BlackRock, JPMorgan, McKinsey

Shurma announces project finance concept created with BlackRock, JPMorgan, McKinsey

09:59 14.03.2023
Share of enterprises planning growth in next 3-4 months up by 10 p.p. in Feb - study

Share of enterprises planning growth in next 3-4 months up by 10 p.p. in Feb - study

17:54 13.03.2023
Diia.Business center in Warsaw will help promote 20 Ukrainian manufacturers in Polish market

Diia.Business center in Warsaw will help promote 20 Ukrainian manufacturers in Polish market

18:48 28.02.2023
U.S. business has every opportunity to take leadership position in restoring Ukraine's economy and infrastructure now – Zelenskyy

U.S. business has every opportunity to take leadership position in restoring Ukraine's economy and infrastructure now – Zelenskyy

AD

HOT NEWS

Rada abolishes 2% single tax from Aug 1

IMF approves $890 mln of second EFF tranche for Ukraine – Fund

Zelenskyy meets with business reps

Duda hopes to ease restrictions on import of Ukrainian agricultural products, Zelenskyy believes in lifting them

Zelenskyy backs Ukraine's $1 trillion GDP target

LATEST

Rada abolishes 2% single tax from Aug 1

Nova Poshta opens first branch in Germany

IMF approves $890 mln of second EFF tranche for Ukraine – Fund

Ukroboronprom state concern reorganized into JSC Ukrainian Defense Industry

Hungary agrees to ease agriculture trade with Ukraine, insists on extending period of restrictions

Duda hopes to ease restrictions on import of Ukrainian agricultural products, Zelenskyy believes in lifting them

Ukraine should develop its potential in nuclear, green energy, energy storage systems – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy backs Ukraine's $1 trillion GDP target

Ukraine recovery should be based on development of territorial communities, innovations, involvement of professional domestic community – results of ESUR forum

Arricano signs memo of partnership with Mariupol State University

AD
AD
AD
AD