17:48 28.06.2023

Duda hopes to ease restrictions on import of Ukrainian agricultural products, Zelenskyy believes in lifting them

Polish President Andrzej Duda hopes that restrictions on the import of agricultural products from Ukraine can be eased.

"I hope that these decisions will be scaled down as quickly as possible to allow the freest possible trade. But above all, there are issues that need to be streamlined. It takes time, this time is necessary in order to avoid certain phenomena that have a very negative economic and social impact," he said at a press conference in Kyiv on Wednesday after talks with Ukrainian and Lithuanian Presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Gitanas Nausėda.

"These issues are very important and therefore there was a need to introduce these restrictions. But, as I said, I hope that they will be canceled as soon as possible. Precisely because the mechanisms will be well developed and they will allow this trade and transit to be carried out effectively," Duda said.

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, this is very important at a time when Russia is blocking our grain initiative.

"We should be able to at least transit, but this issue goes beyond the scope of bilateral relations, the issue has already been raised at the level of the European Union. We will see how everything will be unlocked, and dear Ursula von der Leyen (President of the European Commission) promised me personally that after the 15th there can be no continuation of the restrictions. We hope so," he said.

