Economy

20:59 27.06.2023

Prometheus, EBRD open 60,000 grant places to train Ukrainian entrepreneurs

1 min read
The Prometheus educational platform and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) are launching the Economic Recovery Bootcamp program with 60,000 grant places to train Ukrainian entrepreneurs, Ivan Prymachenko, co-founder of Prometheus, announced on Facebook.

According to the report, Ukrainian entrepreneurs will be trained in courses at Harvard, the Darden Business School of the University of Virginia and Rice University, as well as the co-founders of Nova Poshta, Preply, Yevhen Klopotenko and other leading Ukrainian entrepreneurs.

The program includes four courses: "How to start your own business in times of uncertainty: a step-by-step guide from the top entrepreneurs of Ukraine;" "CS50: Introduction to Computer Science for Business Professionals" by Harvard University; "Grow to Greatness: Smart Growth for Private Businesses" by the University of Virginia's Darden Business School; "Finance for Non-Finance Professionals" from Rice University.

"I have not yet seen leading American universities open up free access to training in their business courses, and even in another language. This is a unique chance that you need to use here and now," Prymachenko wrote.

Tags: #entrepreneurs #education #grants

