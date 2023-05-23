Economy

09:46 23.05.2023

IMF mission for first review of EFF starts on Tuesday - fund

1 min read
The mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday begins work on the first review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) with Ukraine, IMF Resident Representative in Ukraine Vahram Stepanyan said.

The IMF mission led by Gavin Gray is beginning discussions today with Ukrainian authorities on measures in the context of the first review of the Extended Financing Facility, he said without giving other details.

The day before, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal discussed with Director of the European Department of the IMF Alfred Kammer the forthcoming work of the mission and specified that it would take place in Vienna.

It was previously indicated that the mission is expected to run until the end of May.

