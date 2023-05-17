Economy

12:36 17.05.2023

Metinvest cuts production of iron ore by 62%, pellets by 6%, but increases production of coal concentrate by 14% in Q1

2 min read
Metinvest, the largest Ukrainian mining and metallurgical holding, following the results of work in January-March of this year, reduced the production of iron ore concentrate by 62% compared to the same period last year, to 2.306 million tonnes, pellets by 6% to 1.214 million tonnes, the total output of coking coal concentrate grew by 14%, to 1.461 million tonnes.

According to a press release from parent company Metinvest B.V. on operating results for the first quarter of 2023, during this period, the production of iron ore concentrate more than doubled compared to the previous quarter, to 2.306 million tonnes due to the stabilization of electricity supply since the end of January, the group increased production at all three mining and processing plants. Due to the direction of almost the entire volume of manufactured products to external consumers, the production of marketable iron ore products also more than doubled compared to the previous quarter – to 1.917 million tonnes, including pellets and concentrate – by 2.5 and 2.1 times, respectively.

The production of iron ore concentrate fell by 62% due to the start of full-scale hostilities in Ukraine at the end of February 2022. As a result, commercial iron ore output dropped by 52%, including concentrate production by 74%. At the same time, the production of commercial pellets fell by only 6% due to portfolio reorientation.

The group's coal concentrate production grew by 15%, including 20% growth at the mines of the United Coal Company (the United States) and 10% growth at the Pokrovske Coal Group (Ukraine).

The group's coal concentrate production rose by 14% as a result of increased production from American mines and improved quality characteristics of Ukrainian coking coal.

