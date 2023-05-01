Economy

14:54 01.05.2023

New floors on social spending and tax revenues in EFF program to help implement budget – IMF representative

2 min read
New floors on social spending and tax revenues in EFF program to help implement budget – IMF representative

The innovations of the EFF extended financing program "a floor on social spending" and "a floor on nominal tax revenues" are designed to help the authorities, in particular Ministry of Finance, to manage the fiscal accounts under extremely difficult circumstances of scarce resources and growing spending needs, International Monetary Fund Resident Representative in Ukraine Vahram Stepanyan has said.

"A floor on social spending (indicative target under the program) is established to ensure that social spending is safeguarded in times when the authorities have had no alternative but to streamline most of the non-defense spending," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Stepanyan said that tax revenues are subject to several risks stemming from the war, as well as potential policy choices that could erode the tax base.

According to him, the floor on nominal tax revenues (quantitative performance criteria under the program) is a measure to protect tax revenues that are embedded in 2023 budget, including through adoption of legal amendments that should help mobilize projected revenues.

"This quantitative target will help safeguarding revenues from measures eroding tax base. In the short-term this may help alleviate financing constraints while supporting reconstruction and social spending in medium-term," Stepanyan said.

He said that the Ministry of Finance has a particularly challenging task in managing a wartime economy.

"What I have seen at the Ministry is a team of dedicated professionals working hard to achieve the program objectives, and our experts stand ready to help in this by providing policy advice and capacity development as needed," Stepanyan said.

Tags: #imf #stepanyan

MORE ABOUT

15:45 01.05.2023
We have planned high frequency reviews of the EFF program: one in the summer and one in the fall -- IMF Resident Representative in Ukraine

We have planned high frequency reviews of the EFF program: one in the summer and one in the fall -- IMF Resident Representative in Ukraine

15:28 01.05.2023
Key measures to reform energy sector expected at post-war stage of EFF program – Fund rep

Key measures to reform energy sector expected at post-war stage of EFF program – Fund rep

13:08 01.05.2023
About one third of measures under IMF program relate to governance and anti-corruption efforts – IMF representative

About one third of measures under IMF program relate to governance and anti-corruption efforts – IMF representative

11:42 01.05.2023
Mobilization of domestic revenues to be main condition for sustainable, long-term economic growth of post-war Ukraine – IMF representative

Mobilization of domestic revenues to be main condition for sustainable, long-term economic growth of post-war Ukraine – IMF representative

15:39 17.04.2023
NBU requests IMF technical assistance on virtual assets, digital technologies

NBU requests IMF technical assistance on virtual assets, digital technologies

10:24 12.04.2023
IMF to assess impact of amendment on new payments and restrictions in public sector of Ukraine

IMF to assess impact of amendment on new payments and restrictions in public sector of Ukraine

12:09 11.04.2023
Funding gap for rapid recovery of Ukraine in 2023 is $11 bln – World Bank chief

Funding gap for rapid recovery of Ukraine in 2023 is $11 bln – World Bank chief

11:14 05.04.2023
Downside scenario in EFF confirms IMF readiness to support Ukraine even in case of worst-case scenario – NBU governor

Downside scenario in EFF confirms IMF readiness to support Ukraine even in case of worst-case scenario – NBU governor

19:50 03.04.2023
Ukraine receives $2.7 bln from IMF – Ministry of Finance

Ukraine receives $2.7 bln from IMF – Ministry of Finance

13:53 01.04.2023
$115 bln for Ukraine include $15 bln from IMF, $60 bln concessional loans, $20 bln grants, $20 bln relief from debt operations – fund

$115 bln for Ukraine include $15 bln from IMF, $60 bln concessional loans, $20 bln grants, $20 bln relief from debt operations – fund

AD

HOT NEWS

Mobilization of domestic revenues to be main condition for sustainable, long-term economic growth of post-war Ukraine – IMF representative

Goal of National Revenue Strategy is to reduce external dependence of Ukraine – Finance Minister

Ukraine counts on new $2 bln SPURR fund from IDA, compensation of interest rates – Finance Minister

Italian SACE ready to allocate EUR1 bln for work in Ukraine – Shmyhal

Govt determines six settlements in five regions for comprehensive restoration according to new principles – Shmyhal

LATEST

Govt attributes booking of hotels, payment for them and other travel services to critical imports

Goal of National Revenue Strategy is to reduce external dependence of Ukraine – Finance Minister

Nova Poshta will open two branches in Czech Republic in June, postpones opening of branches in Germany

NBU improves inflation forecast for 2023 to 14.8%

Ukraine counts on new $2 bln SPURR fund from IDA, compensation of interest rates – Finance Minister

Italian SACE ready to allocate EUR1 bln for work in Ukraine – Shmyhal

Zelenskyy calls on Italian business to invest in Ukrainian economy based on new security standards

Epicenter increases sales of goods for sowing campaign by 97%

Nova Poshta plans to install 20 mobile branches in de-occupied territories by late 2023

Hungary bans imports from Ukraine of 25 types of agricultural products; tightens transit rules

AD
AD
AD
AD