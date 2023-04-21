Economy

16:12 21.04.2023

Metinvest repays its 2023 senior notes

1 min read
Metinvest repays its 2023 senior notes

Metinvest B.V., the parent company of the Metinvest international vertically integrated group of steel and mining, continues meeting it obligations, announcing that it has redeemed the remaining principal amount of Senior Notes due 2023 on time and in full despite the material impact of the war in Ukraine on its business.

Commenting on the news, Metinvest CEO Yuriy Ryzhenkov said that Metinvest's repayment of its 2023 Senior Notes is a remarkable achievement in the context of the ongoing war and a significant milestone for the Ukraine-related corporate space.

"Despite the challenging environment, the Group has demonstrated its unwavering commitment to its bondholders. This action exemplifies Metinvest's credibility and trustworthiness, underscoring the Group's prudent approach to liability management. Moreover, this successful deleveraging exercise provides Metinvest with greater financial flexibility amid the inherent unpredictability of war by eliminating scheduled material principal repayments until 2025," he said.

Tags: #metinvest

MORE ABOUT

19:31 20.04.2023
Metinvest Digital implements SAP in Metinvest-Shipping

Metinvest Digital implements SAP in Metinvest-Shipping

14:18 27.03.2023
Metallurgical industry to recover only after ports unblocked – Metinvest commercial director

Metallurgical industry to recover only after ports unblocked – Metinvest commercial director

14:46 22.03.2023
Zaporizhia, other cities of southeastern Ukraine receive powerful generators as part of Saving Lives project of Metinvest

Zaporizhia, other cities of southeastern Ukraine receive powerful generators as part of Saving Lives project of Metinvest

18:34 16.03.2023
Unblocking of ports would bring Ukraine $20 bln in forex earnings - Metinvest

Unblocking of ports would bring Ukraine $20 bln in forex earnings - Metinvest

14:52 14.03.2023
Metinvest hands over 55 mobile shelters to defenders of Bakhmut

Metinvest hands over 55 mobile shelters to defenders of Bakhmut

14:55 10.03.2023
Metinvest sends communication equipment, chargers worth UAH 20 mln to Ukrainian defenders

Metinvest sends communication equipment, chargers worth UAH 20 mln to Ukrainian defenders

10:20 07.03.2023
Metinvest suspends almost all strategic investment projects due to war

Metinvest suspends almost all strategic investment projects due to war

18:26 06.03.2023
Metinvest continues to fulfill its debt obligations despite war

Metinvest continues to fulfill its debt obligations despite war

20:14 28.02.2023
Metinvest can supply enough steel to rebuild Ukraine, interested in acquiring assets in Europe – CEO

Metinvest can supply enough steel to rebuild Ukraine, interested in acquiring assets in Europe – CEO

16:02 14.02.2023
Metinvest produces shelters for soldiers based on drawings of Soviet archives with their modernization – CEO

Metinvest produces shelters for soldiers based on drawings of Soviet archives with their modernization – CEO

AD

HOT NEWS

NBU allows banks to sell 20% more cash than volume of purchased non-cash

Ukrzaliznytsia bans transportation of grain, some food products to Hungary

Agrarian associations of Ukraine call on EU to lift embargo on imports of Ukrainian agricultural products

EU to take preventive steps against wheat, maize, sunflower, rapeseed from Ukraine, conduct investigation, add EUR 100 mln in aid to protesting farmers

Kyiv initiates meeting with participation of Ukraine, European Commission, five EU states to resolve problems with imports of Ukrainian food, subsequent ban

LATEST

Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant starts to put Unit 6 in cold shutdown – IAEA

Zelenskyy calls on EBRD to pay attention to mortgage crediting, accelerate implementation of its projects in Ukraine

Nova Poshta suspends shipment of products to EU due to restrictions on import of Ukrainian agricultural goods

Delta Ukraine to ensure construction of Kingspan building technology campus under green standard

NBU allows banks to sell 20% more cash than volume of purchased non-cash

DTEK Energy CEO: Ukrainian energy companies should be able to work on European electricity market to restore their facilities

Trade rep Kachka: Ukraine plans to start talks on joining Trans-Pacific Partnership in 2023

Ukrzaliznytsia bans transportation of grain, some food products to Hungary

IFC to help municipalities with housing recovery - Vice President

Ukraine sees no reason to ban Ukrainian grain imports by EU countries - Solsky

AD
AD
AD
AD