Metinvest repays its 2023 senior notes

Metinvest B.V., the parent company of the Metinvest international vertically integrated group of steel and mining, continues meeting it obligations, announcing that it has redeemed the remaining principal amount of Senior Notes due 2023 on time and in full despite the material impact of the war in Ukraine on its business.

Commenting on the news, Metinvest CEO Yuriy Ryzhenkov said that Metinvest's repayment of its 2023 Senior Notes is a remarkable achievement in the context of the ongoing war and a significant milestone for the Ukraine-related corporate space.

"Despite the challenging environment, the Group has demonstrated its unwavering commitment to its bondholders. This action exemplifies Metinvest's credibility and trustworthiness, underscoring the Group's prudent approach to liability management. Moreover, this successful deleveraging exercise provides Metinvest with greater financial flexibility amid the inherent unpredictability of war by eliminating scheduled material principal repayments until 2025," he said.