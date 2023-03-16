Unblocking of ports would bring Ukraine $20 bln in forex earnings - Metinvest

The unblocking of Ukrainian ports would increase foreign exchange earnings from product exports by $20 billion, according to the minimum estimates, Oleksandr Vodoviz, the head of the project office of Metinvest's general director, believes.

"We're picking up crumbs off the table, but we're not seeing the big pie," Vodoviz said at the Forbes Exporters Summit.

Vodoviz urged to ask questions about the unblocking of ports at meetings with the UN.

"There is some movement in this direction, but it is not enough," he added.

Metinvest is a vertically integrated group of mining and metallurgical enterprises. Its enterprises are located in Ukraine - in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions, as well as in European countries.

The main shareholders of the holding are the SCM Group (71.24%) and Smart Holding (23.76%), which jointly manage it.

Metinvest Holding LLC is the management company of Metinvest Group.