Metinvest hands over 55 mobile shelters to defenders of Bakhmut

Metinvest last week sent another batch of protective structures of its own production to the defenders of Bakhmut and other settlements in the Donetsk direction within the framework of the Steel Front military initiative of Rinat Akhmetov.

"The fortress of Bakhmut is held by the strength, courage and professionalism of our soldiers. At the same time, we support the defenders - not with words, but with real actions. We handed over another batch of mobile shelters from Metinvest to the defenders of Bakhmut as part of the Steel Front initiative. In the mobile "capsules of life" the soldiers will recuperate and receive reliable protection from shelling," Metinvest's operating director Oleksandr Myronenko said.

According to him, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the defenders of Bakhmut have received about 55 such structures. In fact, every third shelter shipped by the company is installed in this direction.

"We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, we believe in the victory of Ukraine and we are bringing it closer step by step," Myronenko said.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Metinvest Group has actively joined the struggle of Ukraine against the aggressor. One of the most important areas was the provision of assistance to the defenders within the framework of the Steel Front military initiative of Rinat Akhmetov. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, the group has provided support to the army for more than UAH 1.6 billion.

Mobile shelters from Metinvest are prefabricated structures with a diameter of 2 meters and a length of 6 meters. They are produced at the enterprises of the company. When installed correctly - one and a half meters underground - such a shelter can withstand artillery shelling with a caliber of up to 152 mm.

Metinvest is handing over mobile shelters to fighters free of charge. Currently, the company's steel capsules protect the military in Avdiyivka, Bakhmut, Pokrovsk, Zaporizhia and Zhytomyr region.