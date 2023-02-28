Economy

20:10 28.02.2023

Busin insurer plans to send UAH 13.6 mln from 2022 profit to pay dividends, UAH 48.8 mln to increase charter capital

Shareholders of the Insurance Company Busin (Kyiv) plan to send UAH 13.6 million out of UAH 62.4 million of financial profit received in 2022 to pay dividends and UAH 48.8 million to increase the charter capital, according to the agenda of the meeting of shareholders scheduled for March 31.

According to the information of the company, placed in the database of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission, the charter capital will be increased by increasing the nominal value of the shares.

The remaining profit in the amount of UAH 21,935 is planned to be left undistributed.

In addition, the company's shareholders plan to switch to a single-level company management structure, determine the quantitative composition of the Board of Directors, and approve a new version of the company's charter.

Busin was registered in February 1993. It specializes in risk types of insurance. It is a member of a number of professional and industry associations: the League of Insurance Organizations of Ukraine, the National Insurance Claims Club, the International Association of Aviation Insurers (UA), the Nuclear Insurance Pool, the American Chamber in Ukraine, the British Business Club.

As reported, in March 2021, its shareholders Larysa Nepochatova and Oleksiy Ovchynnikov reduced their stakes from 49.9% to 25%. In turn, Denys Ovchynnikov and Ivan Ovchynnikov increased their stakes from 0.009% to 12.495%, Oleksandr Nepochatov from 0.009% to 24.99%.

