Economy

10:37 21.02.2023

Ukraine expects IMF program to cover $10 bln of 2023 state budget underfunding – Finance Minister after meeting with IMF head

2 min read
Ukraine expects IMF program to cover $10 bln of 2023 state budget underfunding – Finance Minister after meeting with IMF head

The need for additional external financing to cover the budget deficit of Ukraine in 2023 is currently $10 billion, the opening of a full-fledged long-term program with the support of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will help reduce this deficit, maintain macroeconomic and financial stability, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko has said at a meeting with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in Kyiv on Monday.

"Last week, during the IMF mission, we reached a Staff Level Agreement on the review of Program Monitoring with Board Involvement. In this context, we look forward to starting discussions on a full-fledged program with the support of the IMF to ensure the financing of priority, including humanitarian and social budget expenditures in 2023," the press service of the Ministry of Finance quotes his words in a press release.

It clarified that the meeting was also attended by IMF Director of the European Department Alfred Kammer and IMF Executive Board member Paul Hilbers, while the Ministry of Finance was also represented by First Deputy Minister Denys Uliutin and deputies Olha Zykova, Yuriy Drahanchuk, Oleksandr Kava, as well as Government Commissioner for public debt management Yuriy Butsa.

Marchenko noted that in addition to directly attracting funds from the IMF, a full-fledged program will help mobilize support from other donors.

It is reported that the parties discussed the results of the Fund's mission to review the Monitoring Program with Board Involvement, which took place in Warsaw from February 13 to February 17, as well as the prospects for creating a new full-fledged cooperation program with the support of the IMF.

Marchenko thanked Georgieva for prompt financial assistance provided by the Fund after the start of a full-scale war, as well as support in carrying out important events and policies in the fiscal and financial spheres.

"The Government of Ukraine highly appreciates the IMF's support and contribution to the country's economic development over the years. In times of war, the partnership with the Fund helps to maintain financial stability and to systematically implement the necessary reforms and policies," the minister said.

Tags: #imf #marchenko #georgieva

MORE ABOUT

09:37 21.02.2023
Shmyhal discusses financial aid for Ukraine with IMF head Georgieva, expects to launch $15 bln program

Shmyhal discusses financial aid for Ukraine with IMF head Georgieva, expects to launch $15 bln program

09:15 21.02.2023
Zelenskyy: IMF commends sustainability of Ukraine's state institutions

Zelenskyy: IMF commends sustainability of Ukraine's state institutions

19:38 20.02.2023
Zelenskyy meets with IMF Managing Director Georgieva

Zelenskyy meets with IMF Managing Director Georgieva

09:18 20.02.2023
Ukraine, IMF reach SLA to initiate discussions on full-fledged program – Fund following mission

Ukraine, IMF reach SLA to initiate discussions on full-fledged program – Fund following mission

11:35 18.02.2023
Ukraine, IMF reach SLA to initiate discussions on full-fledged program – Fund following mission

Ukraine, IMF reach SLA to initiate discussions on full-fledged program – Fund following mission

20:03 17.02.2023
Mission completed, NBU governor, finance minister return to Ukraine after meeting with IMF

Mission completed, NBU governor, finance minister return to Ukraine after meeting with IMF

18:31 31.01.2023
NBU approves concept of diagnostics of banks required for cooperation with IMF

NBU approves concept of diagnostics of banks required for cooperation with IMF

16:03 20.01.2023
War in Ukraine is global, not regional – IMF Managing Director

War in Ukraine is global, not regional – IMF Managing Director

17:11 13.01.2023
Ukraine's finance minister on the eve of Davos Forum recalls idea of creating financial-coordination platform

Ukraine's finance minister on the eve of Davos Forum recalls idea of creating financial-coordination platform

18:59 23.12.2022
IMF estimates gas imports needed by Ukraine in 2023 at 5 bcm, financial assistance to Naftogaz, GTSOU, district heating companies at $3.6 bln

IMF estimates gas imports needed by Ukraine in 2023 at 5 bcm, financial assistance to Naftogaz, GTSOU, district heating companies at $3.6 bln

AD

HOT NEWS

Shmyhal discusses financial aid for Ukraine with IMF head Georgieva, expects to launch $15 bln program

Zelenskyy: IMF commends sustainability of Ukraine's state institutions

Construction of energy storage facilities in Ukraine, own grain terminals in EU, Asia, Africa to be post-war recovery priorities – Zelenskyy

Akhmetov's SCM pays UAH 73.2 bln in taxes to budget in 2022 – company

Sanctions against Russian nuclear industry, Rosatom considered at extended meeting with Biden – Shmyhal

LATEST

Construction of energy storage facilities in Ukraine, own grain terminals in EU, Asia, Africa to be post-war recovery priorities – Zelenskyy

Akhmetov's SCM pays UAH 73.2 bln in taxes to budget in 2022 – company

Sanctions against Russian nuclear industry, Rosatom considered at extended meeting with Biden – Shmyhal

Naftogaz head expects to increase gas production in Ukraine in 2023 to almost 19 bcm

Ukrnafta plans to increase production and drilling in 2023

Court partially unblocks accounts of Ferrexpo's Poltava Mining to pay salaries, other social obligations, to ensure production

Ukraine practically loses oilseed crushing industry in Zaporizhia region – Prometey Group

PM of Ukraine discusses speeding up arms supplies with PM of the Netherlands

Govt to index pensions by 20% in March – Shmyhal

Shmyhal: no power outages across Ukraine for almost week, but it's too early to relax

AD
AD
AD
AD