18:14 09.02.2023

Metinvest pays UAH 20.5 bln in taxes in 2022, remains one of largest sponsors of Ukrainian army – CEO

In 2022, Metinvest Mining and Metallurgical Group, including associated companies and joint ventures, transferred UAH 20.5 billion in taxes and fees to the budgets of all levels in Ukraine.

According to the company's press release, the top three largest deductions of the group in Ukraine are as follows: income tax – UAH 6.6 billion, single social security tax – more than UAH 4 billion and personal income tax – UAH 3.7 billion.

It is also noted that in the conditions of hostilities, the Ukrainian enterprises of Metinvest last year increased the fee for the subsoil use by 10% compared to 2021, to UAH 3.2 billion, and the fee for land by 28%, to UAH 1.1 billion. In addition, the environmental tax, which amounts to more than UAH 600 million, became a significant source of filling the state and local budgets of Ukraine in 2022.

Metinvest CEO Yuriy Ryzhenkov explained that due to the full-scale war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine, last year was very difficult for the whole country and for business in particular.

"Metinvest enterprises in Ukraine operate under the constant threat of enemy shelling and power shortages. We had to restructure work, including due to the shutdown of Mariupol plants and logistical restrictions. However, the group remains one of the largest taxpayers in the state and one of the largest sponsors of the Ukrainian army," the top manager is quoted by the press service.

Metinvest is a vertically integrated group of mining and metallurgical enterprises. The group's enterprises are located mainly in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

