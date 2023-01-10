Economy

16:14 10.01.2023

Inflation in Ukraine reaches 26.6% in 2022 – statistics

 Consumer price growth in Ukraine in December 2022 remained at the level of November – 0.7% compared to 2.5% in October, 1.9% in September and 1.1% in August, returning to July level, the State Statistics Service of Ukraine reported on Tuesday.

In December last year, inflation was recorded at 0.6%, so at the end of the year the year-over-year inflation amounted to 26.6% compared to 26.5% at the end of November.

Underlying inflation fell to 0.8% last month from 1.3% in November and 1.9% in October, 2.4% in September and 2.1% in August.

In general, for this year, underlying inflation was 22.6%, the State Statistics Service said.

In the middle of October, the National Bank kept its inflation forecast for 2022 at 30%, while the government improved it from 30.1% to 29.3% at the end of October.

As reported, in 2021 inflation in Ukraine rose to 10% from 5% in 2020 and 4.1% in 2019, while underlying inflation rose to 7.9% versus 4.5% a year earlier.

