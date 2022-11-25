Facts

19:14 25.11.2022

Ukrainians buy TVs, power banks, heaters, sunflower oil on Black Friday in 2022 – Epicenter

2 min read
Ukrainians buy TVs, power banks, heaters, sunflower oil on Black Friday in 2022 – Epicenter

Top five Black Friday 2022 promotional items in the Epicenter chain of shopping centers included TVs, coffee machines, power banks, washing machines and electric heaters, the company's press service has said.

According to the analytical department of Epicenter, the total volume of sales of goods in the first three days of the Black Friday promo campaign on November 21-23 increased by almost 25% compared to the previous week. This growth in turnover is due to the desire of Ukrainian consumers to save money on the purchase of the goods they need, discounts for which reach 70% this year.

Top five promotional items Ukrainians spent most money on in the early days of Black Friday included TVs, coffee machines, power banks, washing machines and electric heaters. Refrigerators and climate control systems were in high demand, as well as home improvement and renovation products such as ceramic tiles, tile adhesive and laminate. At the same time, the list of goods that were bought most often included sunflower oil, art supplies, winter car washers, matches in blocks, candles, etc.

Among other products that made the list of the most popular on Black Friday, analysts single out batteries, gas stoves, frying pans, boilers, fuel briquettes, thermal insulation materials, generators, charging stations, lanterns, candles, food with a long shelf life, household chemicals and hygiene items, animal feed, warm clothes and shoes.

The company expects sales dynamics to improve during the final period of the Black Friday promotion campaign from Friday, November 25, until Monday, November 28, when Ukrainians traditionally buy more actively.

As reported, last year, the most popular items on Black Friday in the Epicenter shopping centers included household appliances and TVs, ceramic tiles, laminate and parquet, paint and varnish products and decorative lighting, as well as goods for the holidays, household chemicals and hygiene. At the same time, Ukrainians also actively bought auto products, clothes and shoes, furniture, plumbing and tools online.

Tags: #epicenter #black_friday

MORE ABOUT

13:14 08.09.2022
Epicenter K opens two new shopping centers at once in Kyiv and Lviv

Epicenter K opens two new shopping centers at once in Kyiv and Lviv

18:40 21.07.2022
Epicenter K will buy 10 reanimobiles for Ukrainian doctors, hold campaign to buy another 55

Epicenter K will buy 10 reanimobiles for Ukrainian doctors, hold campaign to buy another 55

13:49 11.07.2022
Sales of construction materials during war down, food products, sportswear, children's goods up – Epicenter

Sales of construction materials during war down, food products, sportswear, children's goods up – Epicenter

14:37 10.06.2022
Epicenter Agro mulling construction of cereal packaging line

Epicenter Agro mulling construction of cereal packaging line

12:39 20.05.2022
Epicenter withdraws Veneto Group war products from sale pending investigation

Epicenter withdraws Veneto Group war products from sale pending investigation

10:24 13.05.2022
Epicenter intends to restore destroyed trade centers in Chernihiv, Mariupol and Bucha

Epicenter intends to restore destroyed trade centers in Chernihiv, Mariupol and Bucha

13:08 18.01.2022
Epicenter K raises $120 mln loan from EIB for agricultural activities

Epicenter K raises $120 mln loan from EIB for agricultural activities

12:09 09.09.2021
Epicenter opens, renovates nine shopping centers in 2021 – dpty director general Honcharov

Epicenter opens, renovates nine shopping centers in 2021 – dpty director general Honcharov

16:05 26.02.2021
Epicenter K plans to invest $2 bln in all group sectors in two years

Epicenter K plans to invest $2 bln in all group sectors in two years

12:28 26.02.2021
Epicenter K opens ceramic tile showroom at plant in Kyiv region

Epicenter K opens ceramic tile showroom at plant in Kyiv region

AD

HOT NEWS

Hospitals won't close due to blackout, but clinics need to optimize room usage – Liashko

Stoltenberg: There are no NATO troops in Ukraine

Zelensky: No matter what terrorists plan, we must keep in touch

Zelensky: Only liberation of our land, reliable security guarantees for Ukraine can protect our people from any Russian escalations

Khmelnytsky NPP connects power unit No. 1 to Ukraine's power grid

LATEST

Foreign companies help to aim Russian missiles at Ukraine – Ukrainian intelligence

Memory, Responsibility and Future German foundation adopts solidarity budget worth EUR 800,000 in response to Russian aggression against Ukraine

Kyiv launches work of more than 400 heating points – Klitschko

Some 93% of Ukrainians consider 1932-1933 Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people – poll

Hospitals won't close due to blackout, but clinics need to optimize room usage – Liashko

USAID provides 80 generators to Ukraine – U.S. Ambassador

Metinvest provides UAH 4 mln for development of tactical medicine in Ukraine

Montenegro supports Ukraine on the way to NATO – acting Defense Miniser

Stoltenberg: There are no NATO troops in Ukraine

Nuclear power plants of Ukraine to reach planned capacity on Sat night – expert

AD
AD
AD
AD