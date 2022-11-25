Ukrainians buy TVs, power banks, heaters, sunflower oil on Black Friday in 2022 – Epicenter

Top five Black Friday 2022 promotional items in the Epicenter chain of shopping centers included TVs, coffee machines, power banks, washing machines and electric heaters, the company's press service has said.

According to the analytical department of Epicenter, the total volume of sales of goods in the first three days of the Black Friday promo campaign on November 21-23 increased by almost 25% compared to the previous week. This growth in turnover is due to the desire of Ukrainian consumers to save money on the purchase of the goods they need, discounts for which reach 70% this year.

Top five promotional items Ukrainians spent most money on in the early days of Black Friday included TVs, coffee machines, power banks, washing machines and electric heaters. Refrigerators and climate control systems were in high demand, as well as home improvement and renovation products such as ceramic tiles, tile adhesive and laminate. At the same time, the list of goods that were bought most often included sunflower oil, art supplies, winter car washers, matches in blocks, candles, etc.

Among other products that made the list of the most popular on Black Friday, analysts single out batteries, gas stoves, frying pans, boilers, fuel briquettes, thermal insulation materials, generators, charging stations, lanterns, candles, food with a long shelf life, household chemicals and hygiene items, animal feed, warm clothes and shoes.

The company expects sales dynamics to improve during the final period of the Black Friday promotion campaign from Friday, November 25, until Monday, November 28, when Ukrainians traditionally buy more actively.

As reported, last year, the most popular items on Black Friday in the Epicenter shopping centers included household appliances and TVs, ceramic tiles, laminate and parquet, paint and varnish products and decorative lighting, as well as goods for the holidays, household chemicals and hygiene. At the same time, Ukrainians also actively bought auto products, clothes and shoes, furniture, plumbing and tools online.