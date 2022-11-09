Hungary blocks EU plan for EUR 18 bn aid package to Ukraine – Bloomberg

Hungary told EU finance ministers at a meeting in Brussels that it would not support the necessary changes to prepare an EUR 18 billion aid package for Ukraine next year, Bloomberg said citing sources.

According to the agency, the European Commission will propose on Wednesday to provide Ukraine with preferential loans on a more stable basis, but this initiative will require the use of additional space in the EU budget.

Hungarian Finance Minister Mihály Varga told his colleagues that he would not support such an option, which requires the unanimous support of 27 governments.