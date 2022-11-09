Economy

12:37 09.11.2022

Hungary blocks EU plan for EUR 18 bn aid package to Ukraine – Bloomberg

1 min read
Hungary blocks EU plan for EUR 18 bn aid package to Ukraine – Bloomberg

Hungary told EU finance ministers at a meeting in Brussels that it would not support the necessary changes to prepare an EUR 18 billion aid package for Ukraine next year, Bloomberg said citing sources.

According to the agency, the European Commission will propose on Wednesday to provide Ukraine with preferential loans on a more stable basis, but this initiative will require the use of additional space in the EU budget.

Hungarian Finance Minister Mihály Varga told his colleagues that he would not support such an option, which requires the unanimous support of 27 governments.

Tags: #hungary

MORE ABOUT

17:58 10.10.2022
Serbia, Hungary agree to build pipeline to supply Russian oil to Belgrade

Serbia, Hungary agree to build pipeline to supply Russian oil to Belgrade

12:44 07.09.2022
MFA demands speedy correction of false info about Ukraine in Hungarian geography textbook

MFA demands speedy correction of false info about Ukraine in Hungarian geography textbook

10:43 20.07.2022
Hungary doesn’t object to transit of weapons to Ukraine through its territory - Dpty FM

Hungary doesn’t object to transit of weapons to Ukraine through its territory - Dpty FM

20:44 25.05.2022
Hungary still against oil embargo against Russia, demands that European Commission solve problem of energy security

Hungary still against oil embargo against Russia, demands that European Commission solve problem of energy security

16:04 11.05.2022
Hungary may support embargo on Russianoil if EU provides it with economic aid worth hundreds of millions of dollars – FM

Hungary may support embargo on Russianoil if EU provides it with economic aid worth hundreds of millions of dollars – FM

18:14 03.05.2022
Hungarian Embassy outraged by Danilov's statements, awaits explanations from Ukraine's competent leaders

Hungarian Embassy outraged by Danilov's statements, awaits explanations from Ukraine's competent leaders

16:56 26.03.2022
Hungary introduces permit-free regime for Ukrainian carriers

Hungary introduces permit-free regime for Ukrainian carriers

16:18 25.03.2022
MFA on Szijjártó's statement: Supporting Ukraine with one hand, financing Russian aggression with other means giving Russia more scope for attacks, killing

MFA on Szijjártó's statement: Supporting Ukraine with one hand, financing Russian aggression with other means giving Russia more scope for attacks, killing

12:31 25.03.2022
Hungary won't allow supply of weapons to Ukraine via its territory, won't refuse Russian oil and gas - Foreign Minister

Hungary won't allow supply of weapons to Ukraine via its territory, won't refuse Russian oil and gas - Foreign Minister

09:56 25.03.2022
Zelensky addresses Hungarian PM with appeal for support at European Council meeting

Zelensky addresses Hungarian PM with appeal for support at European Council meeting

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: Exemption from VAT, import duty of energy equipment to simplify its supply to Ukraine

Ukraine working on expanding grain initiative – Zelensky

Most difficult situation with electricity supply is now in Kyiv city, Kyiv and Kharkiv regions – Shmyhal

Shmyhal: About 60% of all facilities in the country already connected to heat

Ukraine starts season of gas withdrawal from UGS facilities – UTG head

LATEST

Zelensky: Exemption from VAT, import duty of energy equipment to simplify its supply to Ukraine

Ukraine working on expanding grain initiative – Zelensky

Budget loses UAH 44 from each illegal pack of cigarettes – Philip Morris General Manager

Most difficult situation with electricity supply is now in Kyiv city, Kyiv and Kharkiv regions – Shmyhal

Shmyhal: About 60% of all facilities in the country already connected to heat

Ukraine starts season of gas withdrawal from UGS facilities – UTG head

New supervisory boards of Ukrnafta, Ukrtatnafta created from five members – media

Office space vacancy in Kyiv exceeds 21% over Q3 2022 – CBRE Ukraine

Ukraine submits more than 40 applications for EU environmental grant program LIFE - Minister of Natural Resources

New IMF mission to start in a week – NBU governor

AD
AD
AD
AD