Economy

12:41 25.10.2022

2 min read
Zelensky calls on EU to create financial 'Ramstein' – speech at conference in Berlin

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called on the EU countries to create a financial "Ramstein" to help Ukraine in the reconstruction and recovery of the economy.

He said this on Tuesday, speaking via video link at an international expert conference on the restoration and modernization of Ukraine in Berlin.

"I believe that we can now approve the decision to establish a financial Ramstein to support our common stability. We need a financial and coordination platform that will unite all efforts to restore our country," the president said.

Zelensky said Ukraine has developed a transparent recovery plan. "This is what Ukraine needs to survive. Right now. The weight of our rapid recovery plan is $17 billion immediately. These are hospitals, schools, vital transport and energy infrastructure. We have enormous needs for housing reconstruction," he said.

"We have not yet received a single cent for a quick recovery. I ask you to bring the necessary decisions closer," Zelensky said.

According to him, "already now at this conference it is necessary to make a decision on assistance to cover the budget deficit for next year. For Ukraine, this is an unbearable amount, a $28 billion deficit. These are salaries of teachers, doctors, pensions. Our association is powerful enough to realize this task."

Zelensky said "there are Russian assets that are already frozen and those that still need to be frozen."

"A significant part of these assets is in the jurisdictions of European countries. We need compensation and rightfully so. And, therefore, we need really quick legal mechanism for the direction of Russian assets to compensate for the losses caused by the Russian war," he said.

"I ask you to consider all this from the point of view of security. We need security on earth. We are working on this together. We need safety in the sky. We are working on it, negotiating the supply of air defense systems. We need financial security. And our institutional capacity," the president said.

Tags: #zelensky #ramstein_format

