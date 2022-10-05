Economy

Beneficiary of BROCARD is citizen of France, Russia has no control over company – statement

The ultimate beneficiary of the BROCARD holding, which includes Brocard-Ukraine and Egzagon, is a French citizen, the company is not under the control of Russian citizens, the company said in a statement.

"We responsibly declare that the Brocard holding, which includes the companies Brocard-Ukraine and Egzagon, is not controlled by the Russian state authorities and is not the property of Russian citizens," the company said.

The ultimate beneficiary of Brocard-Ukraine LLC and Egzagon LLC is French citizen PhilippeBenasin. The procedure for the sale of corporate rights to companies owning Brocard-Ukraine and Egzagon began in March and was completed in May 2022. Philippe Benacin Holding became the new owner.

"We officially declare that the owner of the companies, management and employees, some of whom are currently defending the country in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, condemn Russia's aggression against Ukraine and have provided financial assistance in every possible way and will continue to help in resisting the aggressor in the struggle for the independence and sovereignty of Ukraine," the holding said.

In addition, since the beginning of the full-scale war, BROCARD has transferred more than UAH 50 million to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the company said.

Thus, BROCARD appeals to the President of Ukraine and public authorities with a request to prevent the destruction of the business, since the accounts and assets of the holding are currently blocked and there is a significant debt on rent and to suppliers.

As reported, in July 2022, the court seized the property of Brocard-Ukraine LLC as part of criminal proceedings under Part 5 of Article 191 (appropriation, embezzlement of property or taking possession of it by abuse of official position), Part 2 of Article 110-2 (financing of actions committed with the aim of forcibly changing or overthrowing the constitutional order or seizing state power) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

