Economy

18:45 28.09.2022

Ukraine receives 11 cargoes of energy equipment weighing 196 tonnes from Sweden

Ukraine has already received 11 cargoes of power equipment with a total weight of 196.3 tonnes from 11 donors from Sweden, the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine reported on its website.

"Among the equipment, in particular, there are 25 power transformers, 30 gel batteries, a diesel generator," the statement said.

The ministry said that on Wednesday Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko held an online meeting with Swedish Minister for Energy and Digital Development Khashayar Farmanbar, during which, in particular, they discussed Sweden's participation in the process of restoring Ukraine's energy infrastructure, which was destroyed as a result of regular shelling by the Russian aggressor.

Haluschenko thanked Farmanbar for the assistance already provided by the Swedish side in the form of equipment, while the Swedish energy minister, in turn, expressed his readiness to continue supporting the energy sector of Ukraine.

Tags: #ukraine #energy #sweden

