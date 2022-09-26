Zelensky welcomes creation of Horizon Capital Growth Fund for investments in Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the creation of Horizon Capital Growth Fund IV to invest in Ukraine and support Ukrainian visionary entrepreneurs.

In his video message, the head of state noted that Ukraine's struggle for its freedom is not only at the forefront, the resilience of the Ukrainian Armed Forces allows other fronts to hold on, especially the economic one.

"And this is a very good signal for the economic front that such respectable investment players support our state ... I am grateful to the investors of Horizon Capital Growth Fund IV for their attention to Ukraine. And for understanding that it is better to invest in our people, in the ideas and companies of Ukrainians now - at the time when investments mean that you are joining our victory. And we are sure of it," Zelensky said.

According to the president, the first and most important thing that Ukraine can bring to global economic relations is stability, in particular, through its agricultural sector, production potential, mechanical engineering, raw materials and gas sectors, mining, clean green energy sector, which has the largest potential for growth in the region.

"All these are enormous opportunities to guarantee stability for Europe and all macro-regions nearby, for each partner - food, economic, energy and social ... You will not find such opportunities anywhere in the world that Ukraine has: people, geography, access to markets, resources, production culture and the constant search for new effective solutions in order to withstand the confrontation with Russia," he said.

"All these are chances. Chances, in particular, for investors to increase their opportunities," Zelensky added.