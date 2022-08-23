Economy

18:54 23.08.2022

Ukrainian PM: Estimated losses of Ukraine from temporary occupation of Crimea about $118 bln

1 min read
Estimated losses of Ukraine from the temporary occupation of Crimea by Russia are currently about $118 billion, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"Eight years have passed since the occupation of Crimea. During this time, Russia has turned the peninsula into a huge military base. At the moment, Ukraine's estimated losses from the temporary occupation of Crimea are about $118 billion," Shmyhal said at the second Crimea Platform summit on Tuesday.

Tags: #crimea

