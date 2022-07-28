Economy

10:03 28.07.2022

NBU decides to sell foreign currency for cash segment

2 min read
NBU decides to sell foreign currency for cash segment

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has stepped up measures to stabilize the situation on the cash foreign exchange market, having decided to sell foreign currency on this market segment, and not only on the interbank FX market.

"We have decided to sell the currency for this segment, which was not the case before," Oleksiy Lupin, Director of the NBU's Open Markets Department, wrote on Facebook on Thursday night.

According to him, the results of this decision will be visible on the market on Thursday and Friday.

"We need to deliver cash to branches, buy it (if we do not have it), etc. The system is inertial," Lupin said.

According to him, the situation is somewhat complicated by the fact that since the beginning of July the share of nonbank exchangers on the market has been 78%.

"But the decision has been made – we will nail this down," the director of the Open Markets Department of the NBU said, who wrote on Facebook a day earlier: "There won't be 40 [the exchange rate of the hryvnia to the U.S. dollar."

As reported, in nonbank exchange offices and on the grey market, the hryvnia in cash has been depreciating for the past two days and has broken through the level of UAH 40/$1. The largest banks are still declaring the exchange rate up to UAH 40/$1 (but very close to it), while a number of other banks set the selling price of the U.S. dollar at UAH 40/$1.

