14:57 18.06.2022

Govt to present Plan for Ukraine's restoration United24 next month – Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal says that next month the government will present a Plan for the restoration of Ukraine United24.

"We rely on a regional approach involving the guardianship of one of the partner countries over a specific region or industry. Denmark has already volunteered to patronize the restoration of Mykolaiv region. The Baltic States will help restore Zhytomyr region. Portugal will restore Ukrainian schools. And everyone in Ukraine knows that the UK, as promised by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, will take part in the restoration and development of Kyiv and Kyiv region," Shmyhal said during an online speech at the British-Ukrainian infrastructure summit.

He noted that Ukraine is forming an ambitious recovery plan and believes that British companies will play a key role in this recovery.

"After all, today Great Britain and the British people stand side by side with us at this extremely difficult moment in our history. And I am sure that it will continue to be so," Shmyhal stressed.

According to him, the amount of infrastructure damage has already reached $104 billion, and as a result of the shelling of the Russian army, at least 45 million square meters of housing, 656 hospitals, more than 1,200 educational institutions, almost 25,000 kilometers of roads, 300 bridges, 12 airports have been destroyed or damaged.

Shmyhal noted that the total size of the recovery program is estimated by the Ukrainian government, international experts, and the European Commission at EUR 500-600 billion.

"Therefore, we say that Ukraine's victory on the battlefield is 50% victory. The remaining 50% is the restoration of our state, the transformation of our economy, energy and infrastructure," the head of government stressed.

