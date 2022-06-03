Megabank, declared insolvent, prevents Deposit Guarantee Fund from gaining control over bank – fund head

Employees of Megabank, declared insolvent, prevent the Deposit Guarantee Fund from gaining control over the bank, head of the fund Svitlana Rekrut said.

"As of 11:00, we record the obstruction of the fund's access to the insolvent bank," she said during a press briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

However, Rekrut noted that regardless of the obstacles, the work of the interim administration at the bank began at 09:00.

"That is, all actions of the employees, the bank management and the supervisory authorities will be considered as part of the violation of laws on the system of guaranteeing deposits of individuals and other laws that began to operate from 09:00," she said.

The head of the fund clarified that the bank's managers do not get in touch, do not respond to messages, refuse to accept the fund's documents and register them.

"All branches of the bank are closed, and informally, the employees report that they were instructed not to accept any documents from the Deposit Guarantee Fund ... Now the IT departments, including the deputy head of IT work, do not get in touch, and the employees do not hand over the keys to the fund, which is actually an obstruction," Svitlana Rekrut explained.