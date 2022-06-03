Economy

12:15 03.06.2022

Megabank, declared insolvent, prevents Deposit Guarantee Fund from gaining control over bank – fund head

2 min read
Megabank, declared insolvent, prevents Deposit Guarantee Fund from gaining control over bank – fund head

Employees of Megabank, declared insolvent, prevent the Deposit Guarantee Fund from gaining control over the bank, head of the fund Svitlana Rekrut said.

"As of 11:00, we record the obstruction of the fund's access to the insolvent bank," she said during a press briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

However, Rekrut noted that regardless of the obstacles, the work of the interim administration at the bank began at 09:00.

"That is, all actions of the employees, the bank management and the supervisory authorities will be considered as part of the violation of laws on the system of guaranteeing deposits of individuals and other laws that began to operate from 09:00," she said.

The head of the fund clarified that the bank's managers do not get in touch, do not respond to messages, refuse to accept the fund's documents and register them.

"All branches of the bank are closed, and informally, the employees report that they were instructed not to accept any documents from the Deposit Guarantee Fund ... Now the IT departments, including the deputy head of IT work, do not get in touch, and the employees do not hand over the keys to the fund, which is actually an obstruction," Svitlana Rekrut explained.

Tags: #megabank
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:59 03.06.2022
NBU declares Megabank insolvent - bank's major shareholder

NBU declares Megabank insolvent - bank's major shareholder

09:53 01.02.2022
In 2021 MEGABANK increased its credit portfolio fivefold

In 2021 MEGABANK increased its credit portfolio fivefold

16:45 26.01.2022
Thanks to international cooperation, MEGABANK attracted more than 360 million dollars to the economy

Thanks to international cooperation, MEGABANK attracted more than 360 million dollars to the economy

12:04 19.07.2019
MEGABANK signed an agreement with the American Corporation OPIC

MEGABANK signed an agreement with the American Corporation OPIC

15:34 20.05.2019
Megabank raises EUR 5 million in foreign funding for SMEs

Megabank raises EUR 5 million in foreign funding for SMEs

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Energoatom, American Westinghouse sign agreement on supply of nuclear fuel to all Ukrainian NPPs

Russian occupiers jeopardize safe operation of Zaporizhia NPP - Ukrainian intelligence

Sixth package of EU sanctions provides for phasing out of Russian oil – statement

NBU declares Megabank insolvent - bank's major shareholder

EU ambassadors make official decision on sixth package of sanctions against Russia with oil embargo

LATEST

Janitors, nurses, plumbers, electricians, sales assistants, doctors, teachers, pharmacists most in demand in Kyiv - city employment center

For 100 days since Russia's military aggression, invaders destroy 24,000 km of roads, 300 bridges – Ukravtodor

Energoatom, American Westinghouse sign agreement on supply of nuclear fuel to all Ukrainian NPPs

Russian occupiers jeopardize safe operation of Zaporizhia NPP - Ukrainian intelligence

Sixth package of EU sanctions provides for phasing out of Russian oil – statement

Ukrainian IT army attacks over 1,800 Russian online resources - Fedorov

Recorded damage to Ukraine’s environment from Russian aggression exceeds UAH 200 bln – head of Natural Resources Ministry

As part of Made in UA Support Project, domestic craft producers receive $100,000 in support

EU ambassadors make official decision on sixth package of sanctions against Russia with oil embargo

NBU for first time since introduction of martial law raises key policy rate to 25% per annum

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD