17:06 31.05.2022

Assets of Tatneft in Ukraine seized – SBI

 Property, accounts and corporate rights of the Russian Tatneft group of companies in Ukraine have been seized, the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) reported on Tuesday.

Currently, 115 real estate facilities have been seized: oil depots, gas stations, nonresidential buildings, land plots and 118 fuel trucks and cars. The value of the property is approximately more than UAH 2 billion. Corporate rights and accounts of the enterprises of the Russian group in the amount of about UAH 400 million were also seized.

The assets will be transferred to the management of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA).

The SBI said that Tatneft supplies oil products for the needs of subdivisions of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

The pretrial investigation is ongoing under Part 3 of Article 110-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, concerning financing of the actions which are made for the purpose of violent change and overthrow of the constitutional order, seizure of the state power, made by prior conspiracy by a group of persons.

