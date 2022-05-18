Economy

15:18 18.05.2022

EU to lead efforts to reconstruct post–war Ukraine based on principles of combining investment with reforms - von der Leyen

2 min read
EU to lead efforts to reconstruct post–war Ukraine based on principles of combining investment with reforms - von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says that the European Union intends to lead efforts aimed at the reconstruction of post-war Ukraine, which will be based on the principle of combining investment with immediate reforms.

She made a corresponding statement in Brussels on Wednesday. "But we also need to think about the day after for the wider reconstruction effort. The EU has a responsibility and a strategic interest in leading this reconstruction effort. EU Leaders invited us to reflect on this at their meeting in Versailles. And that is what we did. The reconstruction principles should combine investment with reforms," the President of the European Commission said.

In this regard, she expressed confidence that "in time, they will support Ukraine in perusing its European path."

According to her, a plan will be approved, which will reflect the needs identified by Ukraine. "The plan would tackle key reforms in areas such as anticorruption, administrative capacity, rule of law, and independence of the judiciary. And it should be firmly anchored in the green and digital transitions and fundamental European values, " the President of the European Commission said.

In addition, she said, the EU would and should not be "the only one contributing to this effort." "That is why we propose a reconstruction platform as part of this plan jointly led by Ukraine and the Commission and bringing together EU Member States, other bilateral or international donors, international financial institutions, and other like-minded partners. The aim of this platform would be to agree on the direction of travel and to ensure maximum synergies of all efforts. These investments will help Ukraine to emerge stronger and more resilient from the devastation caused by Putin´s soldiers," she concluded.

Tags: #european_commission
