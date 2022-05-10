Economy

19:20 10.05.2022

ll Russian assets on Ukraine's territory become state property – Shmyhal

The Cabinet of Ministers is transferring all Russian assets on the territory of Ukraine to the National Investment Fund state enterprise, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"With all our partners, we are also talking about the big plan for Ukraine's restoration. The National Recovery Council and its working groups have already begun work. We assume that seized Russian assets and funds will become one of the main sources of filling the Fund," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Tuesday.

According to him, both the resident and the government have repeatedly said that Russia should pay for what it has destroyed in Ukraine.

"Today we have a document on the agenda which determines that Russian assets on the territory of Ukraine are transferred to the state, namely the State Enterprise National Investment Fund. We will take everything that Russia owns in our country and use these funds to strengthen our army, support people and restore our country," the prime minister said.

