Economy

10:26 10.05.2022

EC President von der Leyen, Hungarian PM Orban discuss embargo on Rosneft: There is progress, but further work needed

EC President von der Leyen, Hungarian PM Orban discuss embargo on Rosneft: There is progress, but further work needed

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reports that discussions with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on sanctions against the Russian oil embargo were useful, but "further work is needed."

Von der Leyen announced these results of her talks with the Hungarian head of state on her Twitter account at the end of the meeting, which was held in Hungary on Monday.

"This evening’s discussion with PM Viktor Orban was helpful to clarify issues related to sanctions and energy security. We made progress, but further work is needed," she said on Twitter.

At the same time, the president of the European Commission announced her intention to hold a videoconference with "with regional players to strengthen regional cooperation on oil infrastructure."

