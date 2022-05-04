Insurers of Ukraine from May 10 intend to cancel 50% discounts on short-term Green Card policies for passenger cars

Full members of the Motor (Transport) Insurance Bureau of Ukraine (insurance companies entitled to issue the Green Card international policies) decided to cancel the 50% discount on Green Card policies with a validity period of 15 days and one month.

This was announced on his page on the Facebook social network by Board Chairman of TAS Insurance Group Pavlo Tsaruk.

"Today, colleagues in the Green Card market were very upset and surprised. At a meeting of the MTIBU, nine out of 11 companies voted to cancel the 50% discount on Green Cpolicies, which we introduced in the first days of the war to support Ukrainians who were forced to leave In this regard, from May 10, 2022, the price of short-term policies will double and we will actually return to pre-war prices," he wrote.

According to Tsaruk, such a decision was initiated and supported by the insurance companies ARX, USG, Kniazha, Guardian, INGO, UTICO, ASKA (VUSO), PZU, and Oranta. TAS Insurance Group and Persha insurance company voted against.

As reported, from March 2, 2022, the MTIBU introduced new tariffs for Green Card policies for cars traveling abroad for 15 days and 1 month, reducing them by 50% from the previously established cost as of January 25, 2022. At the same time, the cost of the Green Card for other vehicles did not change.

Earlier, the National Bank of Ukraine reported that on April 28, 2022, it received information from foreign partners that citizens of Ukraine must have a Green Card policy when crossing the Polish border, this practice, apparently, will be extended to borders with other countries.

In this regard, the regulator recommends that Ukrainian citizens traveling abroad in their own car purchase a Green Card policy.

As reported, since the beginning of the war, Ukrainians had the right to cross the borders of Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Moldova in their own cars without a Green Card policy.