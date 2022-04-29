Economy

15:22 29.04.2022

Henkel resumes production in Ukraine at two plants

Henkel, an international company headquartered in Dusseldorf, Germany, has announced the resumption of two of its four factories in Ukraine.

According to a press release, the decision to resume production of the international company Henkel in Ukraine is made by the local leadership of Henkel Ukraine, based on the current military-operational situation.

The plant in Lviv region, which specializes in production of construction mixtures of the Ceresit brand, was the first to resume operations.

Soon Henkel plans to resume the activities of the company's plant in Vyshgorod, Kyiv region.

In total, Henkel Bautechnik (Ukraine) manages four factories in the country for production of construction mixtures. The company has suspended the work of all production facilities since the beginning of the war, on February 24, 2022.

At the moment, the work of two other production facilities is impossible, since they are located on the territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by Russian troops in Kharkiv and Kherson regions.

As noted in the release, to support its employees and their families, Henkel has fully maintained the payment of wages, even despite the temporary suspension of production.

In the early days of the war, Henkel launched a solidarity aid program worth more than EUR 1 million, most of which went directly to more than 600 employees as emergency financial assistance. Henkel also provided safe housing for its employees and their families forced to leave Ukraine.

At the same time, Henkel has expanded its solidarity program to a total of more than EUR 5 million, including product donations and comprehensive collaboration with long-term social partner Habitat for Humanity.

In early March, Henkel announced that it was halting new investments in the Russian Federation, as well as ending advertising campaigns in state media and all sponsorship activities. Subsequently, the company officially announced the decision to stop its activities in the Russian Federation.

