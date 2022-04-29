Corteva Agriscience leaves Russian market due to war in Ukraine

Corteva Agriscience, an international research company in the field of agro-industrial complex, has decided to finally leave the Russian market due to its military invasion in Ukraine, and it initiated a plan to stop all production and commercial activities for this.

The company made the decision to stop working with the aggressor country on April 28, while on March 7 it suspended commercial activities in the Russian Federation, according to its website.

"Our priorities remain the safety of our employees and global food security. Since the onset of this tragic war, we have taken all possible action to support and protect our Ukrainian colleagues and their families, our customers, and the communities in which we operate, including through direct and indirect aid to address the immediate humanitarian needs," Corteva clarified in the message.

In addition, the company is currently helping Ukrainian farmers to carry out the 2022 agricultural season in the face of armed confrontation with the aggressor.

Corteva Agriscience is a global agricultural company. It offers farmers comprehensive solutions to maximize yields and profitability. It has more than 150 research facilities and more than 65 active ingredients in the portfolio.

Its Ukrainian branch, Corteva Agriscience Ukraine LLC (Kyiv) includes a central office in Kyiv, a research center in the village of Liubartsi (Kyiv region) and a seed production complex, opened in 2013 in the village of Stasi. Investments in the plant over five years amounted to more than $56 million.