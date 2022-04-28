Economy

13:20 28.04.2022

Manufacturers of electric harnesses for French Nexans cars in Ukraine return from 85% to 100% capacity

The manufacturer of electric harnesses for cars of the French company Nexans (Elektrokontakt Ukraine LLC, Lviv region), which during the first quarter of 2022 maintained its capacity at 85% at its three production sites, returned to 100% capacity, according to Nexans' financial report.

"During the first quarter, our priority was the safety of the teams working for our Automotive Harnesses business in Western Ukraine. Our sites continued to operate at over 85% of their nominal capacity, and business is now back to normal, which is remarkable in the context of the war. At present, we can only hope for a cessation of hostilities as soon as possible and a return to diplomacy in the country," Nexans CEO is quoted in the company's financial report for the first quarter of 2022, released on April 27.

The report notes that despite the fact that factories in Ukraine did not operate at full capacity in the first quarter, in general, Nexans' automotive harnesses business grew by 15.6% compared to the first quarter of last year due to an increase in market share.

Operating in Ukraine since 2007, Elektrokontakt Ukraine LLC is a manufacturer of cable networks for BMW, Porsche, AUDI, VW cars. The parent company is German Elektrokontakt GmbH, which is part of the Nexans concern.

It has three production units in Lviv region – in Brody, Peremyshliany and Zolochiv.

Nexans is said to be a leader in the design and manufacture of cabling systems and services in five core business areas: power generation and transmission, distribution, usage, industry and solutions, and telecommunications and data. The company employs about 25,000 employees in 42 countries. In 2021, Nexans generated sales of EUR 6.1 billion.

