11:53 26.04.2022

Coca-Cola will provide assistance to Ukraine for up to $15 mln

American-based Coca-Cola Co., the world's largest soft drink producer, along with the Coca-Cola Foundation and its global bottling partners, will provide around $15 million in aid to Ukraine, which has been militarily invaded by Russia's aggressor nation.

Efforts to provide humanitarian assistance in the region will include donations of funds and products manufactured by the corporation, according to the company's report for the first quarter of 2022.

"This funding will support further relief efforts by the Red Cross and other organizations operating in Ukraine and neighboring countries, helping millions of displaced people," Coca-Cola said in a report.

In addition, the corporation provides urgent financial assistance to all its employees in Ukraine.

According to the report, on March 8, 2022, Coca-Cola announced the suspension of its activities in the Russian Federation in response to its armed aggression in Ukraine. This measure will tentatively reduce the corporation's net revenue and operating profit for the year by 1-2%, and also reduce earnings per share by about $0.04/share.

The company's net profit in January-March decreased by 23.5% compared to the same period last year, to $2.25 billion.

Coca-Cola's quarterly revenue increased by 5%, to $9.02 billion from $8.6 billion a year earlier.

Sales of carbonated drinks increased by 4%, driven mainly by China, India and Latin America. Sales of juices, milk drinks and plant-based drinks increased by 3%. Sales of water, sports drinks, coffee and tea fell by 11%.

As reported, Coca-Cola on March 8 announced the suspension of business in Russia in connection with Russian aggression against Ukraine, while in Russia it owns 10 factories for the production of soft drinks and juices.

On February 24, the corporation announced a temporary shutdown of the plant in Kyiv and the evacuation of employees.

