Everyone in Metinvest team contributes to approaching victory of Ukraine - CEO

Metinvest Mining and Metallurgical Group is making its contribution to Ukraine's victory, is engaged in new logistics and development of new products, the company's CEO, Yuriy Ryzhenkov, said during a working trip to the group's enterprises in Zaporizhia.

"Zaporizhstal, even in peacetime, is one of the key enterprises that makes a significant contribution to the economy of Ukraine. In wartime, when the war silenced huge and important enterprises for the national economy throughout Ukraine, any operating production is especially important for the country. We are doing everything possible to lay the foundation for a secure future today: we are working on new logistics and development of new products, we are providing employment for the evacuated Metinvest specialists in order to keep the team," Ryzhenkov said.

The general director of Metinvest met with the labor collectives of the company's enterprises, together with the head of Zaporizhstal, Oleksandr Myronenko, visited the center for the rehabilitation and reintegration of IDPs in Zaporizhia. The center was created for the company's employees and their families who suffered as a result of hostilities and were evacuated to Zaporizhia. The center provides consultative, psychological and medical assistance to internally displaced persons, the reception of the Metinvest career center provides employment assistance to the group's enterprises and communal institutions in the cities of presence.

At the same time, it is stated that during the first week of work, about 400 Mariupol residents applied to the center. More than 100 people received psychological support and medical care at the center. About 300 people expressed their desire to find a job in Zaporizhia. Ryzhenkov also visited one of Metinvest's social facilities, where internally displaced persons from Mariupol, employees of the company's enterprises, along with their families, live.

As part of the working visit, the general director visited the blast furnace shop of Zaporizhstal plant, which, after a long conservation period, put into operation two blast furnaces. The CEO of Metinvest visited the humanitarian hub of the company's humanitarian mission coordination center, where volunteer employees form humanitarian supplies for cities affected by hostilities.