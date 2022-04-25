Economy

18:36 25.04.2022

Everyone in Metinvest team contributes to approaching victory of Ukraine - CEO

2 min read
Everyone in Metinvest team contributes to approaching victory of Ukraine - CEO

Metinvest Mining and Metallurgical Group is making its contribution to Ukraine's victory, is engaged in new logistics and development of new products, the company's CEO, Yuriy Ryzhenkov, said during a working trip to the group's enterprises in Zaporizhia.

"Zaporizhstal, even in peacetime, is one of the key enterprises that makes a significant contribution to the economy of Ukraine. In wartime, when the war silenced huge and important enterprises for the national economy throughout Ukraine, any operating production is especially important for the country. We are doing everything possible to lay the foundation for a secure future today: we are working on new logistics and development of new products, we are providing employment for the evacuated Metinvest specialists in order to keep the team," Ryzhenkov said.

The general director of Metinvest met with the labor collectives of the company's enterprises, together with the head of Zaporizhstal, Oleksandr Myronenko, visited the center for the rehabilitation and reintegration of IDPs in Zaporizhia. The center was created for the company's employees and their families who suffered as a result of hostilities and were evacuated to Zaporizhia. The center provides consultative, psychological and medical assistance to internally displaced persons, the reception of the Metinvest career center provides employment assistance to the group's enterprises and communal institutions in the cities of presence.

At the same time, it is stated that during the first week of work, about 400 Mariupol residents applied to the center. More than 100 people received psychological support and medical care at the center. About 300 people expressed their desire to find a job in Zaporizhia. Ryzhenkov also visited one of Metinvest's social facilities, where internally displaced persons from Mariupol, employees of the company's enterprises, along with their families, live.

As part of the working visit, the general director visited the blast furnace shop of Zaporizhstal plant, which, after a long conservation period, put into operation two blast furnaces. The CEO of Metinvest visited the humanitarian hub of the company's humanitarian mission coordination center, where volunteer employees form humanitarian supplies for cities affected by hostilities.

Tags: #metinvest
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:02 18.04.2022
Metinvest transfers fourth batch of 2,700 body armor and helmets to front line

Metinvest transfers fourth batch of 2,700 body armor and helmets to front line

09:33 25.03.2022
Metinvest transfers $500,000 to support Territorial Defense Forces of Zaporizhia

Metinvest transfers $500,000 to support Territorial Defense Forces of Zaporizhia

20:27 10.03.2022
More than 80 tonnes of essential goods for refugees from affected regions of Ukraine leave Poland

More than 80 tonnes of essential goods for refugees from affected regions of Ukraine leave Poland

12:46 02.03.2022
Zaporizhstal, Zaporizhkoks of Metinvest temporarily mothball production

Zaporizhstal, Zaporizhkoks of Metinvest temporarily mothball production

18:54 24.02.2022
Metinvest suspends production in Mariupol

Metinvest suspends production in Mariupol

17:32 01.02.2022
SBU, BES, prosecutors searching Metinvest's mining companies, group urges law enforcers to stay within legal framework

SBU, BES, prosecutors searching Metinvest's mining companies, group urges law enforcers to stay within legal framework

11:02 01.02.2022
Metinvest increases tax payments by 2.4 times in 2021

Metinvest increases tax payments by 2.4 times in 2021

10:46 08.10.2021
Metinvest has development strategy until 2030, developing strategy until 2050 - CEO

Metinvest has development strategy until 2030, developing strategy until 2050 - CEO

09:59 17.09.2021
Metinvest to allocate UAH 11 bln from Illich steel works' profit for dividends, Azovstal - UAH 7.7 bln, Dniprovsky coke plant - UAH 1.77 bln

Metinvest to allocate UAH 11 bln from Illich steel works' profit for dividends, Azovstal - UAH 7.7 bln, Dniprovsky coke plant - UAH 1.77 bln

18:22 20.08.2021
Metinvest, its partners send offer to buy out shares from minority shareholders of Pokrovske Colliery under squeeze-out procedure

Metinvest, its partners send offer to buy out shares from minority shareholders of Pokrovske Colliery under squeeze-out procedure

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Energoatom receives permission to commission spent nuclear fuel storage

Govt to keep prices for gas, as well as for electricity – Hetmantsev

'Net' sale of currency by NBU this week reaches maximum since start of war

Support for Ukraine's budget deficit $5 bln per month should be predominantly grant

Ukraine sows 20.1% of planned areas with agricultural crops – Agrarian Ministry

LATEST

Denmark becomes first donor of Ukraine Energy Support Fund created by Energy Community

Energoatom receives permission to commission spent nuclear fuel storage

Govt to keep prices for gas, as well as for electricity – Hetmantsev

Intl partners must find solution to be able to restore Ukraine at expense of frozen Russian assets – PM

Tourism Agency head calls for ban on Ukrainian tour operators to work in Russia, Belarus

Ministry of Economy sets gasoline, diesel fuel price caps for late April

Avdiyivka coke plant damaged due to shelling – prosecutor's office

NBU governor to take part in ad-hoc meeting of ECB General Council

Shmyhal, IMF head Georgieva discuss assistance to Ukraine in short and long term

Shmyhal calls on US to join developing Ukraine restoration plan in energy sector based on modern technologies

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD