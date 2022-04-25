Economy

Avdiyivka coke plant damaged due to shelling – prosecutor's office

The Avdiyivka Coke and Chemical Plant was damaged in shelling on Sunday, April 24, the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office has reported.

"On April 24, 2022, at about 11:35 a.m., the Russian armed forces, using a multiple launch rocket system, fired again at the city of Avdiyivka, Donetsk region. One of the largest enterprises of the coke-chemical industry in the state, PrJSC Avdiyivka Coke and Chemical Plant, was again damaged under fire by the invaders. The third battery of the first coke shop, the thermal power plant and the recovery shop were damaged," the prosecutor's office said on Facebook.

Complete information about the damaged infrastructure is being specified.

Under the procedural guidance of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, pretrial investigation into criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of rules of the warfare (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) continues. It is conducted by investigators from the Investigative Department of the Second Directorate (based in Mariupol, Donetsk region) of the Main Directorate of the SBU in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

