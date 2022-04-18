Metinvest transfers fourth batch of 2,700 body armor and helmets to front line

Metinvest mining and metallurgical group of Rinat Akhmetov and Vadim Novinsky handed over the fourth tranche of 2,700 bulletproof vests for the military, a total of 4,000 bulletproof vests and helmets have already been sent to the front.

According to the information of the company, this time the military of the Kyiv direction, as well as the defenders of Izium, will receive protective ammunition. In addition, the delivery of drones, quadrocopters and medical equipment is expected.

At the same time, it is recalled that since the beginning of the war, the group has allocated EUR 10 million for the purchase of body armor, helmets, medical equipment and thermal imagers abroad.

"We are helping Ukraine, the Ukrainian army to defend the sovereignty of our country and win, and the Ukrainians to survive," the press service says citing Metinvest's shareholder Akhmetov, who from the first days of the Russian invasion decided to fully support Ukraine in the fight against the aggressor.

It is also reported that deliveries from abroad are regular and distributed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in strategic directions.

The speaker of the head of the Kyiv regional military administration, Oleh Matviyenko, during the transfer of the next batch of protective equipment, noted that cooperation with Ukrainian businessmen continues.

"At present, we are receiving the fourth large cargo. In total, we are already sending to the front the fourth thousand bulletproof vests and helmets," Matviyenko stated, adding that now there are about 2,700 bulletproof vests and helmets in the warehouses, which will be distributed to the Armed Forces from April 18.

"Now we are transferring bulletproof vests to the Kyiv direction, tomorrow we will transfer to Izium - also an area of our struggle no less important for Ukraine and for resistance," the speaker explained.

According to him, cooperation with business continues further, and not only in the supply of bulletproof vests and helmets, but also drones, drones, quadrocopters.