Economy

14:38 18.04.2022

VODA UA plans export expansion due to reduced demand in Ukraine

2 min read
Water producer Voda UA (Kyiv) plans to increase export supplies of Carpathian high-mountain waters under the trademarks Voda UA, Goryanka, Karpatska Vysokohirna due to a significant reduction in the domestic market caused by the military invasion of Ukraine by the aggressor country of the Russian Federation.

The owner and founder of the group of companies Dmytro Nikiforov told Interfax-Ukraine on Monday about the launch of the Support Ukraine, Buy Ukrainian project to promote Ukrainian brands abroad.

According to the data on the project website https://supportukrainianbusiness.com/, it was created to encourage Europeans to buy Ukrainian products to support Ukrainian business, which in turn helps the Ukrainian military, volunteers and civil organizations.

So, since the military invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation, Voda UA has already provided UAH 3.5 million worth of its products for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU), volunteer organizations, bomb shelters and other people in need.

"There can be no question of any business in Russia or with Russian business in any form," Nikiforov said, pointing to the consequences of Russian aggression in Ukraine.

According to Nikiforov, now the Voda UA plant in Ivano-Frankivsk region is operating normally, while after the start of the war it experienced problems with logistics.

"Logistics was disrupted for just two weeks. Nobody wanted to go to Kyiv, and the invaders were right near Kyiv, and half the country was cut off for delivery. Now everything is working as usual. There are problems with consumables from suppliers. For example, the Hostomel glass factory, where our legendary bottle is produced suffered quite a lot," Nikiforov said.

At the same time, the Voda UA office in Kyiv is closed, and its employees work remotely. The company continues to pay office employees 75% of the pre-war wage rate, including those who serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Voda UA is a group of companies engaged in the extraction of Carpathian high mountain waters under the trademarks Voda UA, Goryanka, Karpatska Vysokohirna. The owner of the group of companies is Dmytro Nikiforov.

