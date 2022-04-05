National Guard starts guarding Chornobyl NPP

Units of the National Guard of Ukraine arrived at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant on Tuesday, April 5, and started guarding the facility, the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant State Specialized Enterprise reported on its Facebook page.

"The main tasks of the National Guardsmen at the site are the protection and defense of nuclear installations, as well as the physical protection of nuclear materials," the enterprise said.

Among the key tasks of the enterprise itself remains the verification of the safety of the site and its transport infrastructure by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as the verification of radiation in the premises and facilities of the station, where the occupying troops of the Russian Federation were located, which completely disregarded the rules of radiation safety.

It is also necessary to rotate the personnel of the shift, which is located on the site. These are 46 volunteer workers who went to the Chornobyl site on March 20, as well as 13 workers who have been at their workplaces since the very beginning of the occupation of the plant for about 1,000 hours.

