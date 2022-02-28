Economy

18:34 28.02.2022

Donations to Ukrainian Armed Forces in cryptocurrency amount to $12.7 mln – Fedorov

1 min read
Donations to Ukrainian Armed Forces in cryptocurrency amount to $12.7 mln – Fedorov

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said that over two days, total donations to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in cryptocurrency amounted to $12.7 million.

"Total donations to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in cryptocurrency have grown to $12.7 million in just two days," Fedorov wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, most of all are transferred in: Ethereum – $5.5 million, Bitcoin – $4.4 million, and Tether – $2.1 million.

 

