Daily gas production in Ukraine down by 12.2% since start of Russian armed aggression

Daily gas production in Ukraine since the beginning of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation has decreased by 12.2% - to 48.8 million cubic meters, according to the data of Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine.

Thus, if during February 1-23, the average daily production amounted to 55.6 million cubic meters, then on February 26 it decreased to 48.8 million cubic meters.

Earlier, PJSC Ukrgazvydobuvannia announced the mothball of a number of facilities due to the risks of hostilities, but most of the company's facilities continue to produce. As of February 24, the company reduced daily gas production by 1 million cubic meters.

A significant part of the oil and gas fields is located on the territory of Kharkiv region.

As reported, natural gas production in Ukraine in 2021 amounted to 19.8 billion cubic meters, in particular by private companies - 5 billion cubic meters.