Economy

17:18 28.02.2022

Daily gas production in Ukraine down by 12.2% since start of Russian armed aggression

1 min read
Daily gas production in Ukraine down by 12.2% since start of Russian armed aggression

Daily gas production in Ukraine since the beginning of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation has decreased by 12.2% - to 48.8 million cubic meters, according to the data of Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine.

Thus, if during February 1-23, the average daily production amounted to 55.6 million cubic meters, then on February 26 it decreased to 48.8 million cubic meters.

Earlier, PJSC Ukrgazvydobuvannia announced the mothball of a number of facilities due to the risks of hostilities, but most of the company's facilities continue to produce. As of February 24, the company reduced daily gas production by 1 million cubic meters.

A significant part of the oil and gas fields is located on the territory of Kharkiv region.

As reported, natural gas production in Ukraine in 2021 amounted to 19.8 billion cubic meters, in particular by private companies - 5 billion cubic meters.

Tags: #production #gas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

21:10 26.02.2022
SOCAR gas stations instructed to provide free fuel for ambulances, Emergency Service - Zelensky following conversation with Aliyev

SOCAR gas stations instructed to provide free fuel for ambulances, Emergency Service - Zelensky following conversation with Aliyev

15:10 25.02.2022
Russian gas supplies to Europe via Ukraine continue as usual

Russian gas supplies to Europe via Ukraine continue as usual

12:32 22.02.2022
Sanctions against Russia must include complete stoppage of Nord Stream 2 – Zelensky

Sanctions against Russia must include complete stoppage of Nord Stream 2 – Zelensky

15:17 19.02.2022
Explosion outside Luhansk does not affect operation of Ukraine's GTS – operator

Explosion outside Luhansk does not affect operation of Ukraine's GTS – operator

11:57 18.02.2022
Naftogaz already imports 176 mcm of gas, to import 1.1 bcm in total by May – PM

Naftogaz already imports 176 mcm of gas, to import 1.1 bcm in total by May – PM

12:47 10.02.2022
Rada propose to tie gas production royalty to selling price

Rada propose to tie gas production royalty to selling price

10:29 10.02.2022
Energy Community welcomes Ukraine's progress in expanding gas flows from Hungary, Slovakia

Energy Community welcomes Ukraine's progress in expanding gas flows from Hungary, Slovakia

18:48 08.02.2022
Slovakia wants to explore possibility of increasing gas transit to Ukraine – Slovak FM

Slovakia wants to explore possibility of increasing gas transit to Ukraine – Slovak FM

10:51 08.02.2022
Naftogaz in dialogue with EC competition directorate about Gazprom's abuses - Vitrenko

Naftogaz in dialogue with EC competition directorate about Gazprom's abuses - Vitrenko

09:59 08.02.2022
Ukraine contracts imports of 500 mcm of gas for Feb - Naftogaz ex-head Kobolev

Ukraine contracts imports of 500 mcm of gas for Feb - Naftogaz ex-head Kobolev

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Energoatom: info about capture of Zaporizhia NPP by Russian military is fake

Taxpayers exempted from liability for failure to file reports due to force majeure in Ukraine – tax authority

UKRAINE REFUSES TO CONNECT TO RUSSIAN INVADERS' ENERGY NETWORK AFTER COMPLETION OF WORK IN ISOLATED MODE

Ukrzaliznytsia destroys all railway junctions with Russia

Shell hits residential building in Borodianka in Kyiv region, 3 people killed – State Emergency Service

LATEST

Donations to Ukrainian Armed Forces in cryptocurrency amount to $12.7 mln – Fedorov

Airbnb to provide free housing for 100,000 Ukrainians – Minister Fedorov

All citizens will receive pensions, wages and social benefits - Finance Minister

Ukraine's PM thanks Dombrovskis for his efforts to support Ukraine's economy, security during wa

Podoliak: Russia's aggression against Ukraine is collapse of ruble, closed sky for Russian aircraft

NBU governor calls on Asian countries to impose sanctions on Russia

Ukrainians send UAH 1.5 bln to army from e-Aid program – Fedorov

Nova Poshta Global launches line of humanitarian aid mail to Ukraine

Shelling by Russian invaders deprive almost 350,000 consumers in Ukraine of energy and gas supplies - Energy Ministry

Pharmacies resume work in Kyiv and Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD