18:30 27.02.2022

Ukrainian medical tourism experts collect info on medical care for Ukrainian refugees abroad

Ukrainian medical tourism experts have begun collecting information about the possibility of obtaining medical care for Ukrainian refugees abroad.

Medical tourism experts Natalia Strokovska and Svitlana Sheveleva told Interfax-Ukraine that medical operators from Italy, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Hungary, Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Croatia, and Greece are currently looking for the opportunity to provide medical care to Ukrainians.

"We are trying to find options for how Ukrainians who left to escape hostilities can receive medical assistance, all often these people do not have medical insurance and are limited in resources," they said.

Tags: #medical_tourism
Interfax-Ukraine
