Economy

18:12 27.02.2022

Taxpayers exempted from liability for failure to file reports due to force majeure in Ukraine – tax authority

1 min read
Due to force majeure, recognized by the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, taxpayers are exempted from liability for failure to file reports, but the tax authorities are working with companies on account of paying tax payments before the deadlines, Head of the State Tax Service Tetiana Kirienko said.

"Since the Chamber of Commerce and Industry has witnessed force majeure circumstances, the tax authorities explained that if it is impossible to file tax returns, pay or register tax invoices on time, taxpayers are exempted from any liability for failure to file reports," Kirienko said during a meeting of the parliamentary committee on finance in Sunday.

She also clarified that all tax audits are not carried out, and those that have been started will be stopped.

"Now the State Tax Service and territorial bodies are working as much as possible with taxpayers regarding the possibility of paying taxes before the deadlines, both in cash and in non-cash form, regardless of the possibility of filing tax returns. All amounts of taxes paid will be reflected in the State Tax Service systems and, in particular, in taxpayer cards" Kirienko said.

