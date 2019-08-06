Economy

17:42 06.08.2019

Largest taxpayers of Ukraine increase tax payment by over one third in July

2 min read
Largest taxpayers of Ukraine increase tax payment by over one third in July

The largest taxpayers of Ukraine in July 2019 increased tax payments by almost UAH 7 billion compared with July 2018, to over UAH 27 billion, the Office of Large Taxpayers has said in a press release.

According to the report, revenue from value added tax (VAT) grew by 5.3% last month compared to the same period in 2018, to UAH 10.2 billion, excise tax revenues amounted to UAH 5.9 billion, profit tax revenues – UAH 340.1 million.

The office also noted a significant increase of revenues from the part of net profit levied to the national budget in July – by UAH 7.8 billion (more than 22 times).

"A significant part (more than UAH 14.5 billion) over the past two months was paid by state-owned banks, UAH 12.3 billion of net profit was transferred by Naftogaz," the office said.

Since the beginning of the year, the largest taxpayers have transferred UAH 201.8 billion to the national budget, which is 14% more than last year, the office said.

The share of tax payments from large businesses in July amounted to over 56.7% of all tax revenues to the national budget.

In January-July 2019, the largest taxpayers received a VAT refund of UAH 70 billion, which is 32% (UAH 17 billion) more than in the same period in 2018.

Tags: #taxpayers #tax
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:53 02.08.2019
Ukrainian ministries disapprove Ukrzaliznytsia's initiative to lower rail transport land tax

Ukrainian ministries disapprove Ukrzaliznytsia's initiative to lower rail transport land tax

12:31 01.08.2019
July tax collection plan overfulfilled by UAH 5 bln

July tax collection plan overfulfilled by UAH 5 bln

10:57 04.07.2019
State tax services soon to present first 12 transfer pricing cases

State tax services soon to present first 12 transfer pricing cases

18:22 02.07.2019
Supreme Court refuses hearing tax office's claim against decision about unlawfulness of accruing UAH 9 mln of taxes more for Poltava Petroleum Company

Supreme Court refuses hearing tax office's claim against decision about unlawfulness of accruing UAH 9 mln of taxes more for Poltava Petroleum Company

11:19 07.06.2019
Almost half of Ukrainians ready for tax evasion

Almost half of Ukrainians ready for tax evasion

17:18 26.11.2018
Rada cuts excise duties on fruit, berry wines to UAH 0.01 per liter - Ukrsadvynprom

Rada cuts excise duties on fruit, berry wines to UAH 0.01 per liter - Ukrsadvynprom

15:49 12.03.2018
Poroshenko opposes annulment of third group of taxpayers using simplified taxation scheme

Poroshenko opposes annulment of third group of taxpayers using simplified taxation scheme

15:29 12.03.2018
Poroshenko proposes holding tax amnesty after short discussion

Poroshenko proposes holding tax amnesty after short discussion

13:24 26.10.2016
Ukrainian government approves draft Tax Code changes

Ukrainian government approves draft Tax Code changes

11:13 06.10.2016
PM expecting acceleration of economic growth after adoption of anti-corruption tax changes

PM expecting acceleration of economic growth after adoption of anti-corruption tax changes

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's forex reserves expand by 5.8% in July

Development of draft state budget for 2020 at final stage

Ukraine's Finance Ministry ready for peak debt repayments in Sept

Ukraine raises UGS gas reserves to 16 bcm – Kobolev

Odesa port-side plant launches production of ammonia, carbamide – first deputy director

LATEST

Ukraine's forex reserves expand by 5.8% in July

NBU joins efforts to develop tool for verifying information about ultimate beneficiaries

Wizz Air airline to launch flights to six destinations from Odesa, one from Lviv

Development of draft state budget for 2020 at final stage

Windrose will carry out presidential flights for UAH 35.1 mln in 2019

Average monthly wage in Kyiv goes beyond UAH 15,000– city administration

Ukraine's Finance Ministry ready for peak debt repayments in Sept

Ukraine raises UGS gas reserves to 16 bcm – Kobolev

Odesa port-side plant launches production of ammonia, carbamide – first deputy director

RWE starts working with Ukrainian gas pipeline, storage operator

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD