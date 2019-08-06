Largest taxpayers of Ukraine increase tax payment by over one third in July

The largest taxpayers of Ukraine in July 2019 increased tax payments by almost UAH 7 billion compared with July 2018, to over UAH 27 billion, the Office of Large Taxpayers has said in a press release.

According to the report, revenue from value added tax (VAT) grew by 5.3% last month compared to the same period in 2018, to UAH 10.2 billion, excise tax revenues amounted to UAH 5.9 billion, profit tax revenues – UAH 340.1 million.

The office also noted a significant increase of revenues from the part of net profit levied to the national budget in July – by UAH 7.8 billion (more than 22 times).

"A significant part (more than UAH 14.5 billion) over the past two months was paid by state-owned banks, UAH 12.3 billion of net profit was transferred by Naftogaz," the office said.

Since the beginning of the year, the largest taxpayers have transferred UAH 201.8 billion to the national budget, which is 14% more than last year, the office said.

The share of tax payments from large businesses in July amounted to over 56.7% of all tax revenues to the national budget.

In January-July 2019, the largest taxpayers received a VAT refund of UAH 70 billion, which is 32% (UAH 17 billion) more than in the same period in 2018.