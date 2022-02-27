Economy

13:12 27.02.2022

Ukraine turns to IMF for additional funding

2 min read
Ukraine turns to IMF for additional funding

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) and the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine are discussing with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) options for supporting the country's economy and financial sector during martial law, the NBU said on Sunday.

According to the NBU, Ukraine asks to initiate the allocation of additional funding to it under the Fund's emergency support program for its member states – the Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) .

RFI funding is capped at 50% of the country's quota per year and 100% of the quota on a cumulative basis (although these limits were raised to 100% and 150% respectively by the end of 2021 to counter the pandemic). Ukraine's quota in the IMF is SDR 2 billion, or $28 billion, the National Bank said. The financial terms of the RFI are similar to the terms of the Stand-By Arrangement, under which Ukraine is currently working with the Fund, the funds received shall be paid in 3.25-5 years.

RFI provides an opportunity for quick access to financial assistance to those countries that are faced with urgent balance of payments needs, in particular, as a result of military conflicts, the National Bank recalled.

The central bank said that the RFI is designed for cases where the launch of a full-fledged economic reform program is not possible. At the same time, the Member State requesting such assistance must cooperate with the Fund to resolve problems with its balance of payments and have a common list of economic and financial policies that it plans to implement for this purpose.

In addition, additional options for emergency financial support for Ukraine are being considered. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva assured that the IMF is actively working on all possible options for financial support for Ukraine.

The National Bank added that the World Bank Group also reacted to the situation in Ukraine. The parties are discussing a package of financial support under Second Economic Recovery Development Policy Loan.

In addition, the NBU said that the experts of the IMF positively assessed all the measures taken by the National Bank to ensure the continuity of the functioning of the financial system during martial law.

Tags: #nbu #imf #supporting
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:57 27.02.2022
National Bank urges Visa, MasterCard to stop servicing cards issued by Russian banks

National Bank urges Visa, MasterCard to stop servicing cards issued by Russian banks

16:28 25.02.2022
NBU takes further measures to maintain stability of banking system during martial law

NBU takes further measures to maintain stability of banking system during martial law

11:00 25.02.2022
NBU slightly eases currency restrictions

NBU slightly eases currency restrictions

10:21 25.02.2022
NBU bans foreign exchange transactions with Russian and Belarusian rubles for banks

NBU bans foreign exchange transactions with Russian and Belarusian rubles for banks

13:50 24.02.2022
NBU publishes details of special account for raising funds for needs of Ukrainian Armed Forces

NBU publishes details of special account for raising funds for needs of Ukrainian Armed Forces

10:55 24.02.2022
NBU decides to open special account to raise funds for needs of Ukrainian Armed Forces

NBU decides to open special account to raise funds for needs of Ukrainian Armed Forces

20:50 23.02.2022
NBU states controlled situation in FX market, sufficiency of reserves, sells $2.1 bln since year start

NBU states controlled situation in FX market, sufficiency of reserves, sells $2.1 bln since year start

12:50 28.01.2022
NBU worsens forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2021 to 3%, in 2022 to 3.4%

NBU worsens forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2021 to 3%, in 2022 to 3.4%

17:49 20.01.2022
NBU sees signs of stabilization in FX market, refrains from intervention on Thursday

NBU sees signs of stabilization in FX market, refrains from intervention on Thursday

16:50 20.01.2022
Ukraine temporarily loses access to external capital markets due to stress levels of rates - NBU

Ukraine temporarily loses access to external capital markets due to stress levels of rates - NBU

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

UKRAINE REFUSES TO CONNECT TO RUSSIAN INVADERS' ENERGY NETWORK AFTER COMPLETION OF WORK IN ISOLATED MODE

Ukrzaliznytsia destroys all railway junctions with Russia

Shell hits residential building in Borodianka in Kyiv region, 3 people killed – State Emergency Service

Ferrexpo sends force majeure notices to customers due to suspension of shipments at port

NBU states controlled situation in FX market, sufficiency of reserves, sells $2.1 bln since year start

LATEST

Boarding and departure of trains continue even during curfew – Ukrzaliznytsia

Georgia to give aid to Ukraine - Georgian govt press service

SOCAR gas stations instructed to provide free fuel for ambulances, Emergency Service - Zelensky following conversation with Aliyev

UKRAINE REFUSES TO CONNECT TO RUSSIAN INVADERS' ENERGY NETWORK AFTER COMPLETION OF WORK IN ISOLATED MODE

Kyivstar, Vodafone Ukraine, lifecell block access to their networks for subscribers in Russia, Belarus

Ukrzaliznytsia destroys all railway junctions with Russia

Members of Ukrainian Film Academy call for boycott of Russian cinematography

USA considering sanctions against Bank of Russia – Bloomberg

Shell hits residential building in Borodianka in Kyiv region, 3 people killed – State Emergency Service

Czech Republic transfers UAH 250 mln worth of military aid to Ukraine – Shmyhal

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD